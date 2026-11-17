The industry is on a go-slow this week, due to a certain new game from Rockstar's imminent arrival. As such, I wouldn't expect many updates from other popular releases, Palworld being among them, because it's just not a good time for headline space.
The main man for public relations on the Pokemon-inspired survival game states as much on Twitter. A fan chastised Pocketpair for not providing news on 1.1 and Palfarm, to whom the situation was plainly explained.
"Sharing news about Palworld 1.1 or Palfarm the week GTA 6 is about to drop is probably not the best idea," John 'Bucky' Buckley, head of communications and publishing at Pocketpair, says. "From a PR point of view!"
The original tweeter agrees, but there's some division in the replies otherwise, because several people point out they're not Grand Theft Auto fans. Regardless, Buckley's statement is one of mere practicality.
The mainstream video games world is centered on the sixth mainline GTA right now. It's a release 13 years in the making, with an advertising budget to rival the GDP of a small country. Even the Weather Channel is doing sponsored posts.
This is not a good time to try and break ground on anything substantial for any other big games. Chances are high that some portion of your fanbase is distracted, and your coverage will be stifled because less resources are available for other projects and communities at the minute.
The GTA 6 storm will subside – it'll become background noise at some point. But release week? It's like putting another blockbuster film in cinemas around Avengers: Doomsday. You're just not going to get the same airplay. Palworld 1.1 and Palfarm updates will come, just not for the time-being.
Sign up to the GamesRadar+ Newsletter
Weekly digests, tales from the communities you love, and more
Anthony is an Irish entertainment and games journalist, now based in Glasgow. He previously served as Senior Anime Writer at Dexerto and News Editor at The Digital Fix, on top of providing work for Variety, IGN, Den of Geek, PC Gamer, and many more. Besides Studio Ghibli, horror movies, and The Muppets, he enjoys action-RPGs, heavy metal, and pro-wrestling. He interviewed Animal once, not that he won’t stop going on about it or anything.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.