Slay the Spire 2's latest character, The Fool, is so overpowered that it's only a matter of time before they're hit with the nerf hammer – a point that developer Mega Crit seems to be alluding to as it notes that the latest content to hit the roguelike's beta branch is going to need "quite a bit" of polishing before it comes to the game's main branch.
Mega Crit says as much in the patch notes for Slay the Spire 2's third major main branch update, which rolled out a few hours ago, "bringing all of the content, art, balance changes, and bug fixes from v0.108.0-v0.111.0" that beta branch players have been getting stuck into already. This notably doesn't include v0.113.0 – last week's beta patch that introduced two new game modes and The Fool in the roguelike's biggest update yet.
There's a reason for that, though. "While the new character and game modes on the current beta branch are the talk of the town right now, all that stuff will need to be tested and polished up quite a bit more before it reaches the main branch," Mega Crit explains today.
If you've tried out The Fool at all yet, this, uh, isn't surprising. As our senior writer and resident Slay the Spire 2 expert Austin Wood so eloquently puts it, they're "balanced like a barbell with six plates on one end and two on the other."
To be fair, Mega Crit already hinted that nerfs were planned from the moment The Fool was introduced, saying: "We expect to make a great number of content and balance changes before the Fool is ready for the main branch." Have fun with them while it lasts, basically.
Back to today, Mega Crit notes that "we're not sure when" The Fool and those aforementioned game modes will be ready for the main branch, encouraging anyone interested to switch over to the beta to give them a go.
I'm GamesRadar+'s Deputy News Editor, working alongside the rest of the news team to deliver cool gaming stories that we love. After spending more hours than I can count filling The University of Sheffield's student newspaper with Pokemon and indie game content, and picking up a degree in Journalism Studies, I started my career at GAMINGbible where I worked as a journalist for over a year and a half. I then became TechRadar Gaming's news writer, where I sourced stories and wrote about all sorts of intriguing topics. In my spare time, you're sure to find me on my Nintendo Switch or PS5 playing through story-driven RPGs like Xenoblade Chronicles and Persona 5 Royal, nuzlocking old Pokemon games, or going for a Victory Royale in Fortnite.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.