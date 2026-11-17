The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time remake only just released on November 5, but it's already become the best-selling physical release of the year in the US, a record that'll surely hold against another highly anticipated game releasing in a few days that rhymes with Grand Theft Gelato.
Per Circana's Mat Piscatella, citing sales data through November 7, Zelda: Ocarina of Time is the first physical launch to surpass 1 million units sold in the US since Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom from 2023, further cementing the new remake as an undeniable commercial success, in case there was any doubt. And yet, with GTA 6 looming on the horizon, Ocarina of Time's days as the year's best-selling physical release are likely numbered.
Now, you could make the valid argument that GTA 6 technically isn't getting a physical version considering it's a code-in-box situation where you receive a physical game case but have to download the actual file by typing in a code. In essence, a digital game code inside of a physical case for collectors. That said, Piscatella confirmed in a follow-up post on Bluesky that Circana counts a code in a box as a physical sale, so GTA 6 will definitely qualify at least according to Circana's methods.
After just one week in market, The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time is 2026's best-selling physical video game in the US.
It is the 1st title to surpass 1M physical units in a US launch week since 2023's The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom.
Source: Circana Retail Tracking Service
It's not a huge surprise to see the Ocarina of Time remake selling so many physical cartridges considering its strong nostalgia appeal, not to mention excellent reviews calling this one of the best remakes of this generation. Our own 5/5-star review calls it "a remake for the ages, blending the charm and whimsy of the original with more digestible gameplay and stunning visuals."
As GamesRadar+'s Anna Koselke writes, "It's as timeless as it ever was, managing to recreate one of the most beautiful games to date without compromising the magic of its 1998 predecessor – only adding to it. Between newly voiced dialogue, revamped dungeons, fresh puzzles, and more, Hyrule has never felt so alive."
After earning an English degree from ASU, I worked as a corporate copy editor while freelancing for places like SFX Magazine, Screen Rant, Game Revolution, and MMORPG on the side. I got my big break here in 2019 with a freelance news gig, and I was hired on as GamesRadar's west coast Staff Writer in 2021. That means I'm responsible for managing the site's western regional executive branch, AKA my home office, and writing about whatever horror game I'm too afraid to finish.
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