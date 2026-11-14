The Legend of Zelda: Majora's Mask remake is "a foregone conclusion" after Ocarina of Time, ex-Nintendo marketing leads say

Now that The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time's latest remake is out in the wild, all eyes have turned to a certain smiling moon up above. But while fans speculate about the series' future, two former Nintendo marketing leads reckon a Majora's Mask remake is almost definitely on the way.
The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time's Switch 2 revival sold in droves earlier this month, moving more than 5 million copies in its first four days and leading to speculation about what comes next. For Kit Ellis and Krysta Yang (Nintendo of America's former marketing and PR leads), the series' future doesn't look so different to its past.
Speaking in the most recent episode of the Kit and Krysta podcast, the duo wonder if it's now a "foregone conclusion" that Nintendo will also remake Majora's Mask in the same style as Ocarina of Time's 2026 re-up. "I still think yes," Yang says. "They couldn't have been on the fence because they probably already started making it. I don't see why you wouldn't."
Nintendo pulled the same trick almost three decades ago when Majora's Mask came out less than two years after Ocarina of Time on the N64, which is almost unfathomable with how long 2026 development cycles can be. (Th two 3DS remakes also launched with little time in-between.) But Nintendo was able to pull it off because Majora's Mask smartly reused many of the assets, character models and systems that had already been built for Ocarina of Time - a feat it might be able to repeat once again.
"It may not be the next game," Ellis continues. "It may not be in the next one to two years, but so much of the foundational work has been done and it's the same work that let them make the original Majora's Mask very quickly after the original Ocarina on Nintendo 64… The ceiling has not yet been realized on Majora's Mask."
The duo also speculate that if Nintendo wants to release a Zelda game every year, it'll likely rotate between new 2D entries, new 3D ones, and remakes. A Majora's Mask remake built off of the Switch 2's Ocarina of Time seems like an easy decision.
"It just doesn't make sense for them not to do it," Yang adds.
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Kaan freelances for various websites including Rock Paper Shotgun, Eurogamer, and this one, Gamesradar. He particularly enjoys writing about spooky indies, throwback RPGs, and anything that's vaguely silly. Also has an English Literature and Film Studies degree that he'll soon forget.
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