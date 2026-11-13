How to get the Golden Scale in Ocarina of Time

The Golden Scale in Zelda Ocarina of Time is a reward for winning the Fishing minigame off the edge of Lake Hylia, but that's easier said than done. There's several factors involved in the Remake OoT's fishing game, as well as certain elements that have been tweaked since the original. It's worth it though, as the Golden Scale upgrades your ability to dive so you can reach even further depths, including getting the Heart Container Piece from the scientist's lab just outside. If you want to know more, I'll explain what you need to unlock the Golden Scale in Ocarina of Time, and how to beat the fishing game and catch a fish sufficiently large enough to win.
The fishing minigame costs 30 Rupees to play as an adult, but you can keep making fishing attempts until you have gotten a fish big enough, so effectively you need only ever pay once for this reward.
Once you have the fish, make sure you choose to keep it, then bring it over to the Fisherman who runs the pond and he'll give you the Golden Scale as a reward.
The Golden Scale allows you to dive deeper than before. Most players will have the Silver Scale at this point, which allows a medium depth dive, acquired while trying to find Ruto in Zelda Ocarina of Time.
How to beat the Fishing minigame in Zelda Ocarina of Time Remake
Fishing in Zelda Ocarina of Time Remake is based around several factors, and some luck. The method is explained to you when you first arrive, and if you ask the Fisherman for a recap:
Cast the lure into the pond.
Gently move the lure to attract a fish nearby, then press the trigger to hook it.
Pull the rod in the same direction as the fish's movements until it tires itself out.
While tired, press the trigger to reel it in.
However, that's simply a guide on how to catch any fish, not how to catch a big fish of 60cm or more. Here's some advice on how to do that:
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Study the fish first to see which one you want to aim for. You can usually tell which ones are biggest just by sight, so study first.
The biggest fish are usually in the middle of the pond, between the two broken chunks of log. They can move around though, so it's not guaranteed.
Fish bite more frequently during rain, sunrise, and sunset. You can use the Sun's Song and Song of Storms to trigger these.
The bigger fish are harder to catch. The harder it is to reel it in, the better it probably is.
There is a Sinking Lure that you can find randomly in the pond area, but only after having obtained the Golden Scale already. Catches with the Sinking Lure are easier, but also don't count towards rewards anyway.
Joel Franey is a writer, journalist, podcaster and Very Tired Man with a BA from Brunel University, a Masters from Sussex University and a decade working in games journalism, often focused on guides coverage but also in reviews, features and news. His love of games is strongest when it comes to groundbreaking narratives like Disco Elysium, UnderTale and Baldur's Gate 3, as well as innovative or refined gameplay experiences like XCOM, Sifu, Arkham Asylum or Slay the Spire. He is a firm believer that the vast majority of games would be improved by adding a grappling hook, and if they already have one, they should probably add another just to be safe. You can find old work of his at Eurogamer, Gfinity, USgamer, SFX Magazine, RPS, Dicebreaker, VG247, and more.
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