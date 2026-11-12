Zelda Ocarina of Time Frog Song guide

The Frogs in The Legend of Zelda Ocarina of Time are found in the Zora River, and need songs played to them to complete their side quest. Referring to themselves as the Fabulous Five Froggish Tenors, Link's goal is to play five songs to them that they want to hear, which then unlocks a new minigame that you can play. If you can complete the frog song minigame, that then grants you a new piece of heart, a very valuable commodity. If you want to know how to complete this side quest, I'll take you through a full walkthrough below and what you need to know about the frogs and their love of music.
Location of the Frog Tenors in Zelda Ocarina of Time
To find the Five Froggish Tenors and start this side quest, you need to go to Zora River, which is accessed via the Northeast edge of Hyrule Field.
Halfway along this route, on the North side, you'll find a small alcove with five pillars in it. This is where the Frogs are waiting. Simply interact with them like any NPC to begin the quest.
All songs to play for the Frogs in Zelda Ocarina of Time
You need to play several specific songs for the Frogs on your Ocarina for the chance to unlock the minigame, each one of which grants the players rupees as a reward. You need to play the following songs (in any order):
Zelda's Lullaby: Earned by progressing the main story to the point where you first meet Zelda.
Saria's Song: Earned by progressing the main story to the point where you encounter Saria in the Lost Woods.
Song of Time: Earned by progressing the main story to the point where you have all three spiritual stones.
Epona's Song: Visit Lon-Lon Ranch as a child and speak to Malon in the main paddock to learn this.
Sun's Song: Visit the Kakariko Graveyard and play Zelda's Lullaby in front of the Royal Tomb at the far East edge. This will open the tomb, which teaches you the song at the end.
As a bonus, players can also play the Song of Storms, learned from the Kakariko Windmill as an adult as part of a quest to learn the Lenses of Truth in Zelda Ocarina of Time. This isn't necessary to unlock the quest, but playing the Song of Storms for the frogs will grant you an additional piece of heart.
Frog Song minigame guide for Zelda Ocarina of Time
Once all five necessary songs have been played, you can unlock the Frog Song minigame. Unfortunately, OoT doesn't actually explain how to control it, which can make it tricky. Here's how it works:
A random frog will get a fly above its head. When it does so, you need to press the button that corresponds to that frog.
If you take too long or press the wrong button, you fail and have to start again.
The buttons for each frog are displayed in the image above as a reference.
Input it correctly, and you'll be awarded another piece of heart!
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This also unlocks the ability to play this minigame over and over. After the first time, you'll be rewarded 5 Rupees for each successful attempt. This technically makes the Frog minigame a viable (if slow) means of infinitely farming money, especially if you're good at it.
Joel Franey is a writer, journalist, podcaster and Very Tired Man with a BA from Brunel University, a Masters from Sussex University and a decade working in games journalism, often focused on guides coverage but also in reviews, features and news. His love of games is strongest when it comes to groundbreaking narratives like Disco Elysium, UnderTale and Baldur's Gate 3, as well as innovative or refined gameplay experiences like XCOM, Sifu, Arkham Asylum or Slay the Spire. He is a firm believer that the vast majority of games would be improved by adding a grappling hook, and if they already have one, they should probably add another just to be safe. You can find old work of his at Eurogamer, Gfinity, USgamer, SFX Magazine, RPS, Dicebreaker, VG247, and more.
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