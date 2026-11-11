This RPG may be the closest we’ll get to a D&D-style Legend of Zelda game, and it’s magnificent

The greatest compliment I can give the Legend of Zelda-inspired Twilight Sword RPG is "I have no idea how they weren't sued while making this." It distills everything that makes Ocarina of Time, Wind Waker, and the rest so beloved before lacing that knowledge into a D&D-style game.
I was able to get my hands on a physical copy early, and as a lifelong Legend of Zelda fan who also happens to adore the best tabletop RPGs, believe me when I say that Twilight Sword is entirely my jam. It may be the closest we'll ever get to riding across Hyrule at our tables, and it's immediately gone onto my to-do list once I've finished my current D&D campaign.
Hey, listen
Twilight Sword has just hit shelves. You can either pick it up straight from publisher Free League or, if you're based in the UK, grab it for a discount via Wayland Games (which tends to be a good source of reduced tabletop RPGs or bargains on the best board games).
Twilight Sword wears its heart on its sleeve. Between a Breath of the Wild-esque cover and monsters that feel as though they've been plucked from Hyrule field, this RPG isn't ashamed of its roots. It's a love-letter celebrating all things Legend of Zelda (up to and including the recent Ocarina of Time remake), from a world map using the classic wheel and spoke structure to formatting that wouldn't look out of place in Tears of the Kingdom. There's even a corrupted castle at the center of everything, covered in a familiar red glow reminiscent of Calamity Ganon.
In other words, this game wants to be the Legend of Zelda RPG – and after spending some time digging through it, I think the development team at Two Little Mice deserves their flowers. Its muse may be obvious, but the result isn't usually slavish; even though some references fly incredibly close to the sun (more than one enemy looks like their Nintendo equivalent with the serial number filed off), Twilight Sword skillfully identifies and leverages the tropes that make Zelda so beloved. Whether that's noble kingdoms fallen into ruin or cheerful woodland spirits who always seem to be getting themselves into bother, it understands what makes the franchise tick.
Despite being close enough that they feel drawn from a lost Zelda game, I'd argue this extends to the RPG's take on monsters like Moblins or Lizfalos. They're an iconic part of the franchise, so removing them from this tribute would strip away something crucial.
You could modify Twilight Sword to set it in Hyrule, of course, but its bespoke world of Radia does have a lot to offer. Besides proving some truly whimsical and novel locations, there's a sense of discovery – of plunging into the unknown – that you couldn't get with a true Zelda tie-in, or the best Legend Zelda merch. There's also joy to be had in exploring a world that's new yet strangely familiar.
Twilight Sword shares a lot of DNA with D&D but is simpler on the whole. You still have numbered stats like Strength or Charisma that vary based on how good you are at that particular ability, but your aim here is to roll less than your score with a d12 to succeed. (As an example, rolling a 1 is the best possible result here.) Resources like Stamina points play a big role too, and they can be used to activate certain abilities such as the 'Feats' that differentiate your class – here called a 'Way.'
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When you factor in your health by measured by hearts, Twilight Sword feels a lot more arcade-y than many tabletop RPGs… and considering its video game roots, that's nothing if not appropriate.
With any luck, this game will go from strength to strength just like its inspiration. And considering how it just launched a new crowdfunding campaign for a Monster Book on Backerit (which has already hit €306,254 in funding after just a few hours, well over the €30K goal), that seems more than possible.
This game feels like Zelda with a dash of Final Fantasy. If you'd prefer one that emphasizes Final Fantasy instead, try the excellent Break!! (currently available via the official store, or on Amazon UK if you're based across the pond).
See the latest offers on Legend of Zelda merch at Amazon
I've been writing about games in one form or another since 2012, but these days you'll find me managing GamesRadar+'s tabletop gaming and toy coverage (I spend my time here handling everything from board game reviews to the latest Lego news). I've also been obsessed with Warhammer since the 1990s, and love nothing more than running tabletop RPGs like D&D as a Dungeon Master.
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