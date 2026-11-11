Bethesda says sorry, there'll be no Elder Scrolls 6: Sentinel news for Skyrim's anniversary – and none "for some time," for that matter

News
By
Published

A remaster might be more likely, maybe

A black dragon roaring with a manor house behind it and lighting in the sky during Skyrim.
(Image credit: Bethesda)
0

It's a special day today, because Skyrim is now 15 years old. Yes, I know - my back hurts too. This wondrous anniversary had people wondering whether Bethesda might do something to mark the occasion, such as revealing more The Elder Scrolls 6 news. Alas, that much definitely won't be happening.

Speculation was gaining momentum because, aside from the community's own hopes the company would mark a landmark birthday for Skyrim, podcast Kiwi Talkz teased a reveal of some sort. "There is an awesome announcement happening in the next two days that gamers will be happy about," Kiwi Talkz host Reece Reilly posted on Twitter on November 9.

He clarified soon afterward that this had nothing to do with The Elder Scrolls 6: Sentinel or Mass Effect, ruling out the big topics people were hoping for. Bethesda itself then stepped in to quell anticipation.

Latest Videos FromGamesRadar+
The Elder Scrolls VI: Official Name Reveal - YouTube The Elder Scrolls VI: Official Name Reveal - YouTube
Watch On

"We aren't going to have any big announcements tomorrow," an official account for the studio wrote on Reddit yesterday. "We're excited you’re excited but we will not be sharing anything new on Sentinel for some time."

Disappointing as this may be, I feel the need to remind people that this is the same company that took eight years to go from revealing that The Elder Scrolls 6 is in development to giving us the title and logo. And we've had a single crumb of lore around the game otherwise.

We're coming up on season three of Amazon's Fallout TV show, and there hasn't been a peep about when we might get big remasters of Fallout 3, 4, or New Vegas, never mind Fallout 5. Bethesda's notoriously quiet, and it's better to err on the side of hearing nothing than to set yourself up for disappointment.

If anything is revealed, it'll be a Skyrim remaster following Oblivion's. But even that seems unlikely. Maybe there's a surprise port literally in GTA 6 or something. At this point, I wouldn't count it out.

Skyrim's lead designer hopes The Elder Scrolls 6: Sentinel finally fixes the RPG series' "strange" ladder problem

Anthony McGlynn
Anthony McGlynn
Contributing Writer

Anthony is an Irish entertainment and games journalist, now based in Glasgow. He previously served as Senior Anime Writer at Dexerto and News Editor at The Digital Fix, on top of providing work for Variety, IGN, Den of Geek, PC Gamer, and many more. Besides Studio Ghibli, horror movies, and The Muppets, he enjoys action-RPGs, heavy metal, and pro-wrestling. He interviewed Animal once, not that he won’t stop going on about it or anything.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.

LATEST ARTICLES
  1. The Super Cucco-findin&#039; Game in the OoT Remake depends on speed and luck
    1
    How to find the Super Cuccos in the Zelda Ocarina of Time Remake
  2. 2
    Marvel fans are calling the shock Avengers: Doomsday tease in VisionQuest "the best MCU post-credit scene of all time"
  3. 3
    Sony confirms the PS5 is closing in on the PS4, with 100 million consoles shipped – and that's despite the shortages and price hikes
  4. 4
    The VisionQuest finale has a deleted scene that confirms that another major character is alive
  5. 5
    Lanterns showrunner was shocked to hear about James Gunn's DC departure and thinks a season 2 is now a "coin flip"