Bethesda says sorry, there'll be no Elder Scrolls 6: Sentinel news for Skyrim's anniversary – and none "for some time," for that matter

It's a special day today, because Skyrim is now 15 years old. Yes, I know - my back hurts too. This wondrous anniversary had people wondering whether Bethesda might do something to mark the occasion, such as revealing more The Elder Scrolls 6 news. Alas, that much definitely won't be happening.
Speculation was gaining momentum because, aside from the community's own hopes the company would mark a landmark birthday for Skyrim, podcast Kiwi Talkz teased a reveal of some sort. "There is an awesome announcement happening in the next two days that gamers will be happy about," Kiwi Talkz host Reece Reilly posted on Twitter on November 9.
He clarified soon afterward that this had nothing to do with The Elder Scrolls 6: Sentinel or Mass Effect, ruling out the big topics people were hoping for. Bethesda itself then stepped in to quell anticipation.
"We aren't going to have any big announcements tomorrow," an official account for the studio wrote on Reddit yesterday. "We're excited you’re excited but we will not be sharing anything new on Sentinel for some time."
Disappointing as this may be, I feel the need to remind people that this is the same company that took eight years to go from revealing that The Elder Scrolls 6 is in development to giving us the title and logo. And we've had a single crumb of lore around the game otherwise.
We're coming up on season three of Amazon's Fallout TV show, and there hasn't been a peep about when we might get big remasters of Fallout 3, 4, or New Vegas, never mind Fallout 5. Bethesda's notoriously quiet, and it's better to err on the side of hearing nothing than to set yourself up for disappointment.
If anything is revealed, it'll be a Skyrim remaster following Oblivion's. But even that seems unlikely. Maybe there's a surprise port literally in GTA 6 or something. At this point, I wouldn't count it out.
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Anthony is an Irish entertainment and games journalist, now based in Glasgow. He previously served as Senior Anime Writer at Dexerto and News Editor at The Digital Fix, on top of providing work for Variety, IGN, Den of Geek, PC Gamer, and many more. Besides Studio Ghibli, horror movies, and The Muppets, he enjoys action-RPGs, heavy metal, and pro-wrestling. He interviewed Animal once, not that he won’t stop going on about it or anything.
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