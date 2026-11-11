This month's Replay theme is all about pleasing the big man: 'Captain Price approves' for Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 4, in partnership with Hamilton, and its special edition Khaki Field Modern Warfare 4 watch. Whether it's DMZ, multiplayer, Warzone, or the campaign, if you can submit a clip that will earn Price's approval then you might be in with a chance of winning a £/$250 Amazon voucher!
Just to be clear, you can submit clips of any game - there are two prizes on offer: one for absolutely anything cool or interesting (in any game!) and a second Modern Warfare 4 specific prize. So dust off those loadouts, check all the corners, and see what you can do.
GamesRadar+ Replay is a community video series made by all of you: submit and share your amazing, funny, or wtf clips here and the world will see, bringing you fame, bragging rights, and the chance to win one of two $/£250 Amazon vouchers.
So, if you've done anything you think is impressive or unbelievable, or just captured something you think people should see, send it to us and we'll share it with the world. You can submit clips via the big orange button below for a chance to have it seen by the entire GamesRadar+ audience, with the winners then chosen by the GamesRadar+ team at the end of the month.
I'm GamesRadar's Managing Editor for guides. I also write reviews, previews and features, largely about horror, action adventure, FPS and open world games. I previously worked on Kotaku, and the Official PlayStation Magazine and website.
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