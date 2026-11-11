Lanterns showrunner was shocked to hear about James Gunn's DC departure and thinks a season 2 is now a "coin flip"

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Lanterns season 2 is not looking good, as Skydance reportedly thinks the wildly popular HBO show didn't capture the "zeitgeist"

Aaron Pierre as John Stewart and Kyle Chandler as Hal Jordan in Lanterns
(Image credit: HBO)
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Now that the shock news of James Gunn and Peter Safran stepping down as DC Studios co-CEOs is settling, the future of DCU titles is being put into question, including Lanterns. But even showrunner Chris Mundy isn't sure what is going to happen to the HBO show.

When asked if the current shakeup could affect future seasons of the show at the Lanterns' FYC event (via The Playlist), Mundy said, "We thought everything had settled [after the merger]. I can imagine a world where everyone retreats to their corners, but then, you know, it’s a coin flip, 50/50."

Despite rave reviews and becoming one of HBO's most successful new shows ever, Lanterns has yet to be renewed for season 2. In our Lanterns review, we called the critique drama "a shining beacon of light when the DCU is at its shakiest." But now that Gunn is out the door, the future of Aaron Pierre's John Stewart and Kyle Chandler's Hal Jordan (albeit in flashback form) is up in the air.

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However, according to Variety, Skydance reportedly dosent think that the show is "capturing the zeitgeist," which may be why Lanterns season 2 hasn't been officially greenlit. But even without the go-ahead, Mundy has already opened a writers’ room. Either way, we will see Pierre's Green Lantern again, as he is set to return in Man of Tomorrow. The Superman sequel has already wrapped filming, so won't be affected by the shakeup.

All of the uncertainty stems from the fact that when Skydance acquired Warner Bros. earlier this year, David Ellison suggested that Gunn and Safran would keep their roles. But now we know that the duo will be replaced by former Marvel Studios executive Jeremy Latcham, starting on December 1. Gunn only launched the DCU: Chapter One with Superman last year, but now reports suggest that Skydance wants to "dismantle" the universe completely, which seemingly would include Lanterns.

For more, check out our guide on how to watch the DC movies in order, and keep up with upcoming DC movies and shows announced before Gunn's departure.

Megan Garside
Megan Garside
Junior Social Media Editor, GamesRadar+

I'm the Junior Social Media Editor here at GamesRadar+, handling all of Total Film's social platforms. However, I also write, covering all things film and TV for the site's entertainment section. I joined GamesRadar+ in 2023 and have been here ever since. I previously worked in communications after graduating with an MA in journalism. In my spare time, you can find me binging horror movies or getting lost in a cosy little game on my Switch.

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