DCU animated show Mister Miracle casts its 2 leads, and DC Studios boss teases it's "dynamite"

The animated Mister Miracle show has found its lead actors, and DC Studios co-CEO Peter Safran has teased it's something special.
In an interview with IGN, Peter Safran confirmed that Scott Free, AKA Mister Miracle himself, would be voiced by Josh Hutcherson, with Mackenzie Davis as Big Barda.
"Somewhere in early stages," Safran told the publication of DC's animated projects announced at Annecy. "Absolute Batman, [Scott Snyder's] just working on the scripts right now. Mister Miracle, I think that Tom King really learned a lot in his season of co-creating and executive producing Lanterns and he adapted his book Mister Miracle fully on his own, wrote all eight episodes and I think it's just dynamite. Josh Hutcherson as Scott Free and Mackenzie Davis as Big Barda.
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"And I just think it's a book that I've always loved and I remember Tom telling us early on that, every convention he goes to, at least a couple people come up to him and say this book saved my life and I love that we got to tell that story over eight episodes," Safran continued. "And it's just a beautiful story about, 'How do we survive in today's world knowing that we're never going to truly know the answers to the big questions in life?' It's a beautiful book and the adaptation is fantastic so we're excited about that."
Mister Miracle ran from 2017 to 2019 and follows Scott Free's regular life on Earth with Big Barda after escaping Apokolips, exploring his struggles with PTSD.
Next up for DC is Clayface, which arrives this October 23. In the meantime, check out our guide to all the upcoming DC movies and TV shows for everything else that's on the way.
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