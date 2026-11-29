Even though the event doesn't start until tomorrow, this year's Cyber Monday board game deals are already well underway. In fact, I'm seeing major price cuts on old favorites and trending newcomers alike.
That means it's the perfect opportunity to build up your collection, start a new one, or find something to jazz up your next games night. Actually, I'd go so far as to say that you won't find a better opportunity all year. I've been writing about the best board games at GamesRadar+ for almost a decade now, and in my experience, it's rare to find discounts so good; you can get record low prices on everything from family classics to strategy epics in the annual Cyber Monday board game deals. That's why I'll be gathering up the most temping offers here, not to mention advice based on years spent covering the sale.
No matter what you're looking for, it's your last chance to grab a bargain. That's because the sale is due to end the moment December begins on Tuesday, and seeing as most Cyber Monday board game deals are left over from Black Friday last week, stock may already be running low. With that in mind, move quickly if you see something you like; it may not last until the sale ends!
Benjamin joined GamesRadar+ in 2018 and has been running the site's board game coverage ever since. However, he began playing them much earlier; he's rolled dice since he was a kid and first got his hands on everything from Talisman to Sorry. The game he's enjoying most right now is Fire Tower.
Want a family game everyone can enjoy? I'd always recommend this one. It's really straightforward so isn't too overwhelming for those who don't play many board games, but has an undercurrent of strategy that makes it both engaging and replayable for more experienced gamers. I stand by the high score I gave it in my Ticket to Ride review all those years ago, and it's now cheaper than it's ever been.
This cute-looking forest frolic hides a fierce heart; it's actually one of the most compelling and brutal strategy games around. As noted in our Root review, it's a masterpiece of the genre that's never been cheaper... but be aware that it's quite complex, so requires a little patience to learn.
It's not the biggest price cut at face value, but I've struggled to find this excellent, more bitesize version of the beloved strategy game for less. I gave it a glowing write-up in my Wingspan Pocket review because it distills everything great about the original into a streamlined, focused alternative that's great for taking with you on the go. It's also a much easier entry-point to the series, so I'd recommend that newcomers try this first.
The latest instalment in the team-based strategy series (which dropped earlier in 2026) tackles one of the most iconic settings in Dungeons & Dragons - the lands of Barovia. I was really taken with it in my Horrified: Ravenloft review, and now it's cheaper than ever in today's Black Friday board game deals.
This Cyber Monday board game deal is racing to the front of the pack
Let's dig into the discounts, shall we? One of the Cyber Monday board game deals that keeps bubbling up to the top is this offer on Heat, an incredibly popular racing game with a very good reputation amongst the community. Because it's usually hovering between $63 and $70, it dipping to $55.49 at Amazon really isn't bad at all.
Isn't that a little too keen?
It seems like Amazon is sharing the same feeling of time ticking away, because it's now replaced the Cyber Monday deal badges with 'ends tomorrow.' I wouldn't panic about these expiring at the end of today, though; I assume this means they'll wrap up at the end of Cyber Monday itself, as expected.
Hang on a minute, haven't I seen these savings before?
Wait, aren't these offers quite... familiar? No, you're not imagining things. Many of today's Cyber Monday board game deals are the same ones we saw from Black Friday, relabelled and kicked back out into the world. I actually watched this happen live; one minute products had 'Black Friday deal' badges, and the next, it'd switched to 'Cyber Monday.'
Because they've been live for so long, I'm a little wary of how long stock is going to last. With that in mind, I'd probably hit checkout sooner than later if there's something you've had your eye on.
Should you wait to pick up Cyber Monday board game deals?
I don't know if you feel it too, but I always get a nagging feeling whenever a sale begins; will the offers be better later? Many of us like to wait until the last minute just in case a superior saving comes along, and I understand the temptation. But here's the thing - they almost never do, at least not in my experience. If there's an official 'Cyber Monday deal' badge attached to a product, that's as good as we're gonna get. Similarly, the Cyber Monday board game deals we see on the morning of the event (and even the day before, to be honest) are the same ones that'll be kicking around when the sale ends - they're exceedingly unlikely to have changed during that time. As such, I'd snap up anything good that you see. There's no benefit to waiting, and if anything, you run the risk of stock outages by hesitating too long.
Before we get started, I've got some useful advice on how to make the most of Cyber Monday board game deals
It doesn't matter whether you're a board gaming expert or someone who just likes to roll dice every now and then; there are some tricks that'll make your life much easier when browsing for bargains in the Cyber Monday board game deals. I've used these ever since starting at GamesRadar+ in 2018, and they've never steered me wrong.
Use price comparison software: Even if you ignore everything else I say, take note of this recommendation. Sites like CamelCamelCamel are essential for sales like this (and shopping in general, to be honest), because they track an item's price history across its life. That means you can check previous record lows, average cost, and way more. This will allow you to sniff out 'discounts' that aren't actually very good, or to identify diamonds in the rough. It's been a constant companion of mine for years, helping me make much more informed decisions with my money.
Amazon should be your first port of call: I know it sounds obvious to say so, but Amazon really is the best place to go for Cyber Monday board game deals. That's because it provides the steepest discounts on a wide range of products, from family-friendly classics to heavyweight hobby games. Other stores usually scramble to match its discounts too, so save yourself some bother and visit here first.
Check indie retailers for new or niche hobby games: If you'd like brand-new games or more hobby-grade ones, it's worth hitting up smaller indie retailers like Miniature Market in the US or Magic Madhouse and Zatu in the UK. They typically stock these before anyone else.
Hello everyone, how are you doing? My name's Benj, and I'm the Tabletop & Merch Editor here at GamesRadar+ who covers all things board games. It's my pleasure to be running you through the Cyber Monday board game deals this year as a result, and there's plenty for us to sink our teeth into.
So far as credentials go, I've been reporting on this industry for the better part of a decade now; I joined GamesRadar+ in 2018 and have been responsible for steering our tabletop coverage pretty much ever since. This isn't just a case of professional interest, though; I've been playing board games since I was a kid and now run a weekly board game club at the GamesRadar+ office. In addition, my home looks more like a board game cafe than a house. Basically? I love this hobby dearly, which puts me in a good position to track down offers for you.
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