Cyber Monday retro deals are just around the corner, and with retailers converting their Black Friday sales already things are kicking off for round two of this year's holiday sales. Whether you're hunting down a new turntable, kitting out a retro gaming setup, or scouring the shelves for more streaming-free entertainment options, we've been hunting these deals all month long.
We've rounded up our top early Cyber Monday retro deals just below, but we're also tracking this sale live as it happens. That means you'll find top picks from our editors further down the page as we run through all your favorite retailers to highlight the very best offers.
Last week's sales brought us record-low prices on a whole bunch of '90s, '80s, and '70s gadgets, from wired headphones that drop the need to charge at a lower price point to film cameras perfect for beginners. We've also had our eye on a number of the best retro handhelds for gamers, as well as extra mobile controllers for on-the-go emulation and arcade machines to take pride of place.
Don't worry if you slept on those previous offers, though. I'm already seeing the vast majority of these discounts rolling through into Cyber Monday retro deals. Stock is holding out nicely and prices are continuing to stay the course, so hopefully we'll see a few additional savings when the clock strikes midnight.
I've been covering Cyber Monday deals for over seven years now, starting out as a Deals Editor at our sister site TechRadar. When I'm not buying broken PSPs with the promise I'll get round to fixing them up one day, I'm building a Spotify-less library of CDs and vinyl and working my way up to a streaming-free movie and TV collection.
The Kodak Ektar is one of my favorite modern-day nostalgia gadgets. The 35mm half-frame camera is a simple point-and-shoot to wet the whistle of any budding film photographers out there, and it's currently down to its lowest price yet. Amazon's Cyber Monday retro deals have us down at $50.99 for the first time this week.
After a set of no-fuss wired headphones that won't break the bank? Our sister site TechRadar rates these as the best budget-friendly cups available and they're down to a new record-low this Cyber Monday. The Austrian Audio Hi-X20s are available for $110.13 where we've previously only ever seen them at $125.
Turn your phone into a nifty Game Boy and Game Boy Advance emulator with this pocket-friendly mobile controller. The GameSir Pocket Taco has delighted in our own testing, and now it's down to an impressively low price. We've only seen this one hitting $29.99 in sales in the past, but the 2026 release is shaving an extra $2 off its final price for Cyber Monday.
Quarter Arcades' Bubble Bobble machine is down to its best price of the year in this week's Cyber Monday retro deals at Amazon. The 1/4-scale arcade machine has been spotted at around $130 in the past, but that price hasn't been around since 2022. In the last 12 months, this is as good as it's been.
There are a few staples for any 4K physical media collection, and a Blu-Ray box-set of the best television show ever made it absolutely on there. The Sopranos complete collection is down 30% this Cyber Monday, meaning it feels like an absolute no-brainer buy. You can relive all of Tony Soprano's best moments, from Christopher and Paulie getting stranded to Richie's final moment, in the best quality possible.
As any vinyl collector will know, one of the trickiest parts of ownership is finding a place to store your records and keep them safe. I actually ended up making a wooden unit just to hold mine but given the pain and cost that it took, I wish I'd just invested in a nice case like this one on Amazon. Down for Cyber Monday, this organizer holds 30 vinyls in a stylish crate. The retailer says that customers usually end up keeping this item and the reviews look very solid so it seems like a good choice if you're looking to level up your storage.
Retro fans know that this tech is all about the old meeting the new. Nothing exemplifies that better than the KODAK smartphone photo printer. It gives you the hands-on feel of classic instant camera prints with the balance of smartphone quality photos. For Cyber Monday, it's discounted down by a hefty 15% in both white and blue versions. The deal is apparently selling fast so one to grab now I reckon.
If you're shopping for a deal in the UK, this LEGO Icons PAC-MAN Arcade set is on offer for Cyber Monday at Argos. The 2651-piece kit is an incredible build and is probably one of the best additions to your retro set-up around. There are so many cool details in this one from the 4-way joystick to an actual mechanical maze for your Pac-Man characters.
If that wasn't enough to convince you, we gave this one a glowing review back in 2023, calling it an excellent set that will delight both retro and core Lego fans. Read our full Lego Pac Man Arcade review here.
Is there anything more '90s than a lava lamp? Everyone had one of these in their bedroom growing up but they seem to have dipped out of fashion. Looking at them again, it's hard to see why. They're still just as cool as ever and hopefully less likely to overheat like the old versions used to. Amazon has one on offer for Cyber Monday, which is down 15%. It's not a huge discount but I think it's enough for me to press the purchase button. How cool will this look in my living room?
While it's not technically retro tech, I've recently been indulging in nostalgia on my Nintendo Switch 2 with this arcade classic. The Marvel vs. Capcom fighting collection features seven games to bring you back to your childhood. It's on offer for Cyber Monday down by 20%, which is the lowest price we've seen this year. If you're looking for more deals, here's our selection of the best Cyber Monday Nintendo Switch deals as well.
Another nostalgic toy on offer this Cyber Monday is the Tamagotchi. Our pick is this Star Wars version, which features your own personal Grogu. Channel your inner Din Djarin to look after the little green guy, feed him snacks, and keep him safe. Our favorite detail? One of the snacks you can give him are macarons. Keep your eye out for special guests coming to visit every hour too.
If you're after some wired headphones, you can't do much better than these Austrian Audio Hi-X20 Over Ear Headphones. We don't have a dedicated review for these ones but our sister site Tech Radar does, giving them five stars. Quality build and great audio, these are pretty much all you could ask for in a headset, and this Cyber Monday they're lower than we've ever seen them. Act quickly too as the stock is running pretty low. They're on offer in the UK as well, where you can pick them up for £90.24 at Amazon, the lowest price in a year.
The most aesthetically pleasing CD player we've seen
There are quite a few CD players on the market at the moment, including the km5 CP1, which is Hideo Kojima-approved. But my personal favorite one that's on offer this Cyber Monday is this super cute vinyl-style player. Reviews are pretty positive for this one too, even if we haven't managed to get our hands on it ourselves, with people praising the ease of use and the sound quality.
If you're still championing physical media like me (and Hideo Kojima) then you might want to stock up on some Blu-Rays this Cyber Monday. My pick? It's The Lord of the Rings trilogy 4K set, which features both the extended (the right way to watch) and the theatrical versions of Peter Jackson's legendary series of movies.
There's a huge 44% off these right now on Amazon, taking it down to the lowest price we've seen in years. With a new Lord of the Rings movie coming next year with The Hunt for Gollum, it's a great time for a rewatch. Although, let's be honest – is there ever a bad time to return to Middle-earth?
Whether you've just bought a new record player or you're just looking to expand your vinyl collection, Cyber Monday is a pretty perfect time to do it. There are a few good deals I've spotted around this holiday season, but my favorite is Target's buy two and get one free deal. This means you can get three new records for a pretty reasonable price. The choice of which ones to pick are of course up to you but in my basket I've got the GTA 6 album, Noah Kahan's The Great Divide, and an absolute classic, ABBA - Gold.
Can you get more retro than a Furby? I've got a soft spot for these '90s toys from my childhood where they used to be especially creepy. Nowadays they're smarter than ever featuring different modes, lights, and games, but they've kept that classic look. There are a few on offer this Cyber Monday, but my pick is this Furby Vibes Rose Berry plush from Amazon because it comes with a whole load of cute accessories. You can make your Furby into a popstar these days – need I say more?
One of the most viral consoles in recent years, the Nex Playground, has got some big savings this Cyber Monday. Now, I'll preface this by saying that we haven't reviewed it on site yet, but our Hardware Managing Editor Tabitha has played it and argues it holds up very well for younger players and could even be a decent Switch or PlayStation replacement for them. It's also got a great retro aesthetic, which I personally love.
Be aware though, you will need a rolling subscription to enjoy this one, which you may need to budget into your Cyber Monday discount. It's on offer in both the US and the UK, with the latter having a deal at Argos, which brings it down 30% to £179.99.
If you're longing for the feel of a retro gaming console without the price tag, one option is to turn your phone into one with the Gamesir Pocket Taco. This nifty little device clamps onto your mobile and turns it into a portable player. It connects via Bluetooth and has the look of a classic console, making it a really fun addition to your collection of retro tech. It held up really well in our own testing too with Phil's glowing Gamesir Pocket Taco review giving it four-and-a-half stars and calling it an authentic tribute to a classic handheld.
Sony has got a great deal on one of their best vinyl players this Cyber Monday. The PS-LX3BT Wireless Bluetooth Turntable is down 40% to officially its lowest ever price on Amazon. Easy to use with great sound quality, one of the best bits about this piece of tech is the Bluetooth connection, which lets you connect to headphones and wireless speakers. Think of it as a retro option with modern amenities. Pretty perfect, right?
If you're looking for a slightly cheaper model, then the Audio-Technica AT-LPGO has a small discount on it too at Amazon. While not technically part of the Cyber Monday sales, $139 is a good price for this piece of equipment. I've had it for years now and it's still going strong, even after hours and hours of use.
If you're looking for an instant camera deal this Cyber Monday, one of my favorite choices has a hefty discount. This Polaroid I-Type is down to the cheapest it's ever been on Amazon at just $119.99 and comes with a bundle of film to get you started on your picture-taking journey. I've had a Polaroid for years now, and not only do they last really well but they're always just what you want for special occasions.
The tech on these cameras keeps improving too and the Polaroid Now has extra focusing help, which is really useful for those new to the instant camera game. The cheapest version is available in a vibrant arctic blue but there are some more options if you're happy to stretch $10 more.
Will there be new Cyber Monday retro deals tomorrow?
Black Friday is typically when we see the vast majority of retro deals take flight, with offers then continuing through this weekend. Cyber Monday itself is more of an extension of the sales we've been seeing over the last few days, but more can (and likely will) appear. While official Cyber Monday retro deals might not hit the biggest gadgets on the shelves, anyone hunting for new cables, cleaning supplies, and accessories could see a little more give on those prices in the next 24 hours.
Let's kick off with one of our top retro controllers
The GuliKit Elves 2 Pro is designed as a Sega-inspired classic, but it runs with Switch, Switch 2, Android, and Steam Deck and Windows for a more modern selection of games. We awarded the wireless controller 4.5/5 stars at review, citing its super slick controls (especially that smooth d-pad), customization options, and portable form factor. The only downsides? That flat back can wear on you, and you'll need to pick up an adapter if you want to use it with an IRL Genesis.
The Elves 2 Pro is down to a new record-low price in this weekend's Cyber Monday retro deals. The gamepad has dipped to $27.49 this week for a 45% saving - that's $2 cheaper than the price we saw over Black Friday.