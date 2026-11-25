The official sale may not take place until the end of this week, but that hasn't stopped 2026's Black Friday board game deals. Discounts are already flying on tabletop favorites new and old across numerous retailers.
Basically, it's a good time to shop if you want to expand your collection or you've had your eye on something specific. In fact, I find Black Friday board game deals to be your best opportunity to snag a bargain; I've covered both the sale and the best board games at GamesRadar+ for a long time now, and it typically provides record low prices for everything from family classics to strategy heavyweights.
As well as bringing you the most tempting offers here as the sale ramps up, I'll also be using my experience to provide as many hints and tips as I can. If you want to take full advantage of this year's Black Friday board game deals, this is the place to be.
Benjamin joined GamesRadar+ in 2018 and has been running the site's board game coverage ever since. However, he began playing them much earlier; he's rolled dice since he was a kid and first got his hands on everything from Talisman to Sorry. The game he's enjoying most right now is Fire Tower.
From what I can tell, this masterclass strategy epic (which ranks as one of the most popular games ever on forums like Boardgamegeek) has never been anywhere close to as cheap as it is here. If you've ever been curious about what makes it so beloved, the Black Friday board game deals are your opportunity to strike. Just be aware that it is quite an in-depth game, though the effort is worthwhile. Check our Brass: Birmingham review for more details.
Regardless of whether you like the Lord of the Rings or not, this series is worth checking out. As noted in our review of its follow-up, The Two Towers, its gameplay is incredibly clever by twisting classic trick-taking into a team challenge, but is still easy to get into. It's never been cheaper than it is now, and I'd definitely recommend starting here rather than later entries in the range (it eases you in gently rather than overwhelming with new mechanics).
It's not the biggest price cut at face value, but I've struggled to find this excellent, more bitesize version of the beloved strategy game for less. I gave it a glowing write-up in my Wingspan Pocket review because it distills everything great about the original into a streamlined, focused alternative that's great for taking with you on the go. It's also a much easier entry-point to the series, so I'd recommend that newcomers try this first.
Looking for a lighter game, or something for family-members who don't like playing board games? I always recommend this one, because it's such a simple concept that everyone can join in with - no pressure involved. So far as I'm concerned, it's one of the best family board games there is. While this isn't a record low price, it's better than the batting average and has arrived just in time for Thanksgiving.
This is arguably one of the most influential board games of all time, and it has excellent mechanics to match. If you want to try something deeper than Monopoly, are new to the hobby, or just want an all-time classic on your shelf, now's the time to grab this one. As mentioned in our Catan review, it's a must-have.
This adorable game of woodland critters is an essential purchase for strategy fans
Not feeling the dense strategy of Root, but want something equally cute? While we're talking woodland-themed games, that reminds me: the amazing Everdell is also on offer for this year's Black Friday board game deals. We gave it a glowing Everdell review that was full of praise for its worker-placement gameplay, and it's a bit more accessible. It's $55.58 at Amazon now rather than $75.
If you go down to the woods today you're in for a big surprise, because Root just hit a record low price
Looking for a more tactical strategy game? This is considered to be one of the best, with industry-defining asymmetric gameplay where every faction is different. Although it's pretty complicated and may take a run through or two to fully grasp, the effort is worthwhile; as we say in our Root review, it's one of the best there is. It's currently at a record low price of $33.60 via Amazon for Black Friday board game deals, down from $60.
Want a great party game? Codenames arrives shaken, not stirred
Your mission, should you choose to accept it, is to try this excellent party game. As noted in our Codenames review, it's a modern classic that's an excellent icebreaker. I actually play this one a lot and typically bring it to any major gathering, be it with family or friends. In other words, I can recommend it from long personal experience. Because Codenames is endlessly replayable, it dropping to just $19.98 at Amazon is a bargain by any other name too.
You don't need to puzzle over how good value this Azul deal is
If you'd like a top shelf puzzle board game, Azul fits the bill very nicely – and it just so happens to be enjoying 44% off at Amazon. While that isn't a record low price, it's far better than the average cost of $30+ or so. This one is all about creating a beautiful array of tiles, and it's a satisfying personal puzzle we loved in our Azul review.
Strike back at the Empire with this offer on Star Wars: Battle of Hoth
Looking for either an entry-level strategy war game or something to scratch that Star Wars itch? Battle of Hoth is a great option. Based on an already-beloved system, it's not difficult to pick up and won't take long to play but provides 18 compelling scenarios to play through. It's currently $40.49 at Amazon, which is the best offer we've seen so far on what our Star Wars: Battle of Hoth review described as "an excellent introduction to a whole galaxy of gaming."
All aboard with this excellent Ticket to Ride discount
Speaking of family games, plenty are on offer right now. Ticket to Ride is chief among these, as it's tumbled to a record low price of $24.98 at Amazon rather than the usual $40. Because this one is accessible and easy to get your head around, yet has a layer of tactics running underneath to keep more experienced players coming back, it's an excellent choice for everyone. We gave it a very high score in our Ticket to Ride review, and stand by that now many years later.
Family games will get a discount, but it's not always better than normal price cuts
There are a few exceptions (like Catan and Ticket to Ride over at Amazon, say), but you'll find a lot of classic family games enjoying much the same price cuts they've had for the rest of the year. Don't necessarily take jazzy Black Friday marketing as gospel; it's worth price checking to make sure what you're getting is actually a good deal, or if it's plumb average.
Are this year's Black Friday board game deals fully live, or should you wait?
Even though Black Friday itself is a few days away and I suspect some showstopper offers will drop then, the vast majority of discounts seem to be live now. I'm already seeing record low prices on a host of items, and because they often feature a 'Black Friday' badge, I suspect they'll stay that way for the forseeable. In other words, I wouldn't hold back unless an item you specifically want hasn't been included in the Black Friday board game deals yet. It could turn up later.
It's a similar story in the UK. Amazon is ahead of the pack with up to 55% off family games and more strategic fare, providing the best variety alongside the steepest price cuts. However, indie stores like Magic Madhouse and Zatu aren't far behind and excel at strategic hobby games that are harder to find at mainstream retailers.
First, some general tips on finding the best offers
Want the best deals? Don't worry, I'm with you – and there are a few tricks I use to make sure I'm getting genuinely decent savings. Here are a couple of things to bear in mind.
Use price comparison software: If you want to make sure the deal you're looking at is genuinely good, it's essential to use sites like CamelCamelCamel that track and report on an item's price across its shelf life. It'll tell you record lows, average costs, and more, allowing you to make a more informed decision.
Keep an eye on indie retailers for hobby games: Looking for more heavyweight hobby games? I'd pay a visit to indie stores like Miniature Market in the US or Magic Madhouse and Zatu in the UK.
Hey folks! I'm Benj, and I'll be running you through all the advice and discounts I think are worth highlighting across this year's Black Friday board game deals.
In terms of my credentials, I've been reporting on this industry for the better part of a decade now. I've also covered the annual Black Friday sale for years now, which means I've got a pretty good idea of what to expect. Personally speaking, I run a weekly board game group at the GamesRadar+ office and my home looks more like a board game cafe than a house. Suffice to say, this is a hobby I adore – and that leaves me in a good position to help you find the most tantalizing bargains.