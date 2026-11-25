PlayStation creator Ken Kutaragi isn't so sure we'll have consoles at home in the future – in fact, he believes we might not need them at all one day.
Speaking with The Game Business in a new interview, Kutaragi first explains that things are just… well, way too pricey."Currently the machines are super expensive," as he admits. "It's not a healthy situation. You spend huge money on [them, because] graphics boards are super expensive right now."
Then there are all the RAM shortages and other hardware issues (many spurred by the rise in AI) that are contributing to these high prices.
It doesn't help that, as Kutaragi notes, Sony and Microsoft have moved toward more PC-like architecture for PlayStation and Xbox consoles. Sure, it makes developing games that can launch on all systems a bit easier, but, again, the hardware costs a lot. "It worked, but right now PC is super expensive – it's the price of a car, it's not healthy."
The former PlayStation executive touches on AI, too, which isn't all too surprising.
As per the founding PlayStation father, the controversial tech (AI, that is) is "evolving [into a] much more elegant thing," and we'll see its impact in gaming. "The age may be coming where we don't need any consoles. It's a [real] danger."
The evolution of AI might lead to "some lightweight platform," he ponders – but it won't be akin to the PS5 or Xbox Series X|S. "It will not be a console, it will not be a smartphone."
Kutaragi does clarify, though, "This is not the official comment from Sony Interactive Entertainment!" And, again, he feels pretty optimistic about AI and how it might change entertainment – even if that means the death of consoles.
"Everything can be calculatable. The AI is elaborating, but it's at an intermediate stage. Maybe in the future, everything [will] be calculatable. Everything. If those things happen, what entertainment could we and our children create for the future? Those things will not take several decades. Maybe it will be coming very, very soon. Be prepared for that."
I'm not sure I want to be, honestly – but I suppose anything is possible.
After spending years with her head in various fantastical realms' clouds, Anna studied English Literature and then Medieval History at the University of Edinburgh, going on to specialize in narrative design and video game journalism as a writer. She has written for various publications since her postgraduate studies, including Dexerto, Fanbyte, GameSpot, IGN, PCGamesN, and more. When she's not frantically trying to form words into coherent sentences, she's probably daydreaming about becoming a fairy druid and befriending every animal or she's spending a thousand (more) hours traversing the Underdark in Baldur's Gate 3. If you spot her away from her PC, you'll always find Anna with a fantasy book, a handheld video game console of some sort, and a Tamagotchi or two on hand.
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