Creating homebrew games for old consoles and computers is one of retro gaming's proudest traditions, and the Atari Homebrew Awards had been celebrating incredible community creations for the better part of a decade. But now, a wave of games built with AI has killed the ninth annual iteration of the competition as its host tries to figure out what to do.
"Keeping up with the large number of AI assisted game development had become increasingly difficult as this year wore on with some developers even releasing multiple games a week with the aid of AI," host James, also known as ZeroPage Homebrew, says on the Atari Age forums (thanks, Time Extension). "This flood of new AI games forced me reevaluate the way games were qualified and judged for the upcoming AHAs."
James was "not at all interested in giving awards to the output of large language models, only to humans who coded their own games, but I quickly discovered that this was going to be more difficult than I thought."
You can probably guess at some of the issues James ran into. He didn't want to allow fully AI-generated games into the competition, but settling on a particular cutoff proved to be impossible. "There is no standard of reporting or calculating how much AI was used in each game," James notes, and even if there were a way to track it all, you'd have to make judgement calls. Is a little AI-generated code okay? Is using AI for testing alright?
"We were always able to come up with a solution for small issues in previous years but the advent of AI marked a seismic shift in the way retro games were being made," James says. "I saw no path forward and made the difficult decision to suspend the Atari Homebrew Awards this year. This is an extremely upsetting conclusion for this event because honouring all the hard work the community put into these games is always a highlight of my year. I know many others feel the same way and I hope to be able to continue this tradition in the coming years as things settle into a new normal."
The beauty of retro development scenes for many years is that they were labors of love. Developers were bringing Zelda games to PC and programming all-new Atari 2600 games for little reason other than that they could. But AI code generation has made creating these projects dramatically easier, and fundamentally shifted the vibe of the community, as programmers with minimal skill build buggy, heartless games through Claude prompts. We still haven't figured out what the "new normal" is going to look like.
Dustin Bailey joined the GamesRadar team as a Staff Writer in May 2022, and is currently based in Missouri. He's been covering games (with occasional dalliances in the worlds of anime and pro wrestling) since 2015, first as a freelancer, then as a news writer at PCGamesN for nearly five years. His love for games was sparked somewhere between Metal Gear Solid 2 and Knights of the Old Republic, and these days you can usually find him splitting his entertainment time between retro gaming, the latest big action-adventure title, or a long haul in American Truck Simulator.
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