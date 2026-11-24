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Chris Evans says Marvel bosses Kevin Feige and Lou D’Esposito pitched him a Nomad movie prior to Avengers: Doomsday.
"They said, ‘We’d love to continue making movies with you. Steve would no longer be Captain America; he would be Nomad," Evans told Entertainment Weekly. "They sent me a pitch and it was a great pitch. It really was. But for whatever reason at the time, I was very happy with how things wrapped up. It didn’t feel like it was the thing I was looking to do at the time."
Steve Rogers took on the persona of Nomad in Captain America #180, having given up the Cap mantle after becoming disillusioned with the United States government. Taking the name Nomad because felt like a "man without a country," Steve still defended the innocent from the evils of the world at large... but as more of a vigilante. Think Hawkeye becoming a mask-wearing, street-level vigilante known the Ronin after the Blip. Steve would become Cap again in Captain America #184, however.
Avengers: Doomsday arrives in US theaters on December 18 and a few days earlier in the UK on December 16. For more on the MCU, check out our guide to the Marvel timeline and how to watch the Marvel movies in order.
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Lauren Milici is a Senior Entertainment Writer for GamesRadar+ based in New York City. She previously reported on breaking news for The Independent's Indy100 and created TV and film listicles for Ranker. Her work has been published in Fandom, Nerdist, Paste Magazine, Vulture, PopSugar, Fangoria, and more.
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