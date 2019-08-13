Avengers: Endgame post-credits scene explained: what the final sound means

Remember the sinking feeling you felt when you realised there was no Avengers: Endgame post-credits scene? Now that the movie is out on DVD and Blu-ray, it's time to relive the end-credits gut punch, and to examine what appeared in its place. For those of you who haven't yet put the pieces together, we'll even explain what that mysterious noise was that started playing over the Marvel Studios logo.

For an even deeper dive into the past post-credits of the MCU, we've put every Marvel post-credits scene all in one place. Take a look.

No shawarma meet-up, no Big Bad tease, and definitely no X-Men cameo. We all had different things in mind for a potential Avengers: Endgame post-credits scene, but Marvel Studios had another one entirely. Nothing. This was the end in so many ways, and that extends to the movie itself.

Once the end scene has finished, there’s a roll-call of all of the main actors who appear in the movie, complete with a really cool tribute to each, that is well worth staying for. It’s also as close to an Avengers: Endgame post-credits scene as you’ll get.

That’s because, after that, you get your traditional long (and I mean long: rumour has it you’re never more than six feet away from someone who worked on Avengers: Endgame) list of staff credits before the Marvel Studios logo hits.

Then, there’s a small audio cue that comes with the final Marvel Studios logo. The noise is a callback to Tony Stark hammering away, constructing his very first Iron Man scene back in 2008. It’s not setting up anything, nor does it seem to be a hint at a future character arriving in the MCU, but it serves as a nice bookend for Robert Downey Jr.'s contribution to the franchise as a whole.

To recap: there's no Avengers: Endgame post-credits scene, the actual credits are super long so you can go for a bathroom break, and there’s one tiny moment to listen out for at the very end – but don’t expect anything too shocking.