The 32 greatest Marvel post-credits scenes

Anybody who is even remotely familiar with the Marvel Cinematic Universe knows not to get up from their seat in the theater or turn the movie off once the credits start rolling. There are great MCU post-credits scenes coming!

With rare exceptions like Avengers: Endgame, every single movie in the Marvel Cinematic Universe has at least one post-credits scene, with many of them having two: a mid-credits and a post-credits stinger. Sometimes, these scenes introduce major new characters from the comics or set up the following movie. Other times, they were just fun little jokes, making us giggle after all the emotional rollercoasters that the best Marvel movies give us.

In any case, these extra scenes are a huge part of the MCU's appeal; cinematic postscripts that serve as a little bonus after an exciting superhero adventure. So, ahead of any Marvel marathons you may have planned, here are the 32 greatest MCU post-credits scenes to have ever graced the big screen.

32. Vulture gets threatened in jail (Spider-Man: Homecoming)

Spider-Man: Homecoming's first post-credits scene would be a lot better if a different movie—one that's not even part of the MCU—hadn't rendered it moot. Homecoming ends with Michael Keaton's Vulture in prison, but when another criminal who Spider-Man helped put behind bars tries to get Vulture to reveal what he knows about Spidey, Vulture does the honorable thing and refuses to divulge Peter Parker's true identity. This threat to Spider-Man, not to mention the continued presence of one of the MCU's best villains, had a lot of potential, and this stinger teases it well. Too bad Morbius, a non-MCU movie released as part of Sony's Spider-Man Universe, snatched Vulture out of the MCU continuity and into the dead-end Morbius-verse, shutting the door on any future for Vulture and Spidey. Oh well!

31. Harry Styles joins the MCU (Eternals)

In the MCU's earlier Phases, a post-credits scene was a promise that was almost always kept. In Phases Four and Five, though, these scenes felt more like throwing spaghetti on the wall, introducing teases that the audience had less and less faith would ever get followed up on. So while it was fun to see Harry Styles appear as Eros (a.k.a. Starfox) on the Eternals' spaceship, saying he knew how to help their missing friends, the critical response to that movie makes it feel likely that this was a one-off joke appearance rather than setting the stage for the next great MCU storyline.

30. Monica meets Beast (The Marvels)

The Marvels' post-credit scene probably would've been better-received had there not been a bunch of other movies with post-credit scenes that seemed to set up big developments for the future of the franchise that, as of The Marvels' release, hadn't come to pass. Because of this, the reveal that Monica Rambeau (Teyonah Parris) had seemingly left the main MCU universe and found herself in a world where her mother (Lashana Lynch) was still alive and where Beast from the X-Men (Kelsey Grammer, reprising his role from 2006's X-Men: The Last Stand) didn't have the impact it might have otherwise. The announcement that Grammer would reprise the role again in Avengers: Doomsday a few years later helped assure fans that this tease would likely pay off.

29. The Skrull reveal (Spider-Man: Far From Home)

Throughout the second MCU Spider-Man movie, Tom Holland's Peter Parker is working with former S.H.I.E.L.D. agents Nick Fury and Maria Hill (Samuel L. Jackson and Cobie Smulders). At least, that's what it looked like. A post-credits scene reveals that the pair were actually the shape-shifting alien Skrulls, Talos and Soren (Ben Mendelsohn and Sharon Blynn), who were standing in for the real Fury while he was off in space. It's a funny reveal that might help explain why Fury didn't seem as competent as he normally does throughout the movie, though frankly, it raises more questions than it answers.

28. Tony Stark talks to General Ross (The Incredible Hulk)

The Incredible Hulk is one of the more forgotten Marvel movies. Its post-credit scene, the second-ever in the franchise, is basically just a remixed version of the first movie. Rather than have Nick Fury appear to tell Tony Stark (Robert Downey Jr.) about the Avengers Initiative, Tony walks into a bar and mentions it to a despondent Thaddeus Ross (William Hurt). Even though it's just a rehashed version of the earlier stinger, the MCU's sophomore post-credits scene is still very exciting because it doubled down on the then-nascent franchise's goals. "Yes," this post-credits scene said. "We are very serious about the Avengers."

27. Teen Groot (Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2)

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 has five post-credit scenes, which is, frankly, too many post-credit scenes. The penultimate one is pretty good, though, letting audiences know that Baby Groot (Vin Diesel) was growing up, and that they should expect a surly Teen Groot in the group's next appearance in Avengers: Infinity War. It's also funny to watch Peter Quill (Chris Pratt), a galaxy-saving hero who calls himself Star-Lord, be forced to take on a new challenge: parenting a teenager.

26. Captain Marvel's pager (Avengers: Infinity War)

Avengers: Infinity War's ending was a shock. Thanos (Josh Brolin) had won, and he'd turned half of all life in the universe (including half of our beloved heroes) into dust. This cliffhanger ending wouldn't be resolved until Avengers: Endgame, but Infinity War's post-credits scene teased a new hero who was about to be introduced to the MCU, Brie Larson's Captain Marvel. She doesn't appear in Infinity War; instead, Nick Fury sends her a distress signal on a special pager right before he turns to dust, but it was enough to get fans excited about a powerhouse new superhero.

25. Human Torch's foul mouth (Deadpool & Wolverine)

The third Deadpool movie, a foul-mouthed and irrelevant tour through Wade Wilson's new corporate home thanks to the merger that gave Disney-owned Marvel Studios control of the Fox-produced X-Men film franchise, has a fittingly foul-mouthed and irrelevant post-credits scene. Deadpool (Ryan Reynolds) goes into the TVA headquarters to pull up tape that seems to prove that he wasn't lying when he said the Human Torch (Chris Evans, reprising his first superhero role) had explicit, insulting things to say about Cassandra Nova (Emma Corrin). And indeed, he was not lying. Deadpool & Wolverine is rated R, and it is a special case, but it's still wild to see the actor behind Captain America unleashing a tirade of curse words in a Disney movie.

24. Eddie Brock and Venom's cameo (Spider-Man: No Way Home)

Spider-Man's big screen joint custody agreement, which has Tom Holland playing the web-slinger in MCU movies while Sony is free to make other movies involving Spider-Man characters (like Venom), allowed for a great gag at the end of Spider-Man: No Way Home. Thanks to a botched spell by Benedict Cumberbatch's Doctor Strange, villains and Spider-Men from past movies were pulled into the MCU continuity, leading to an epic battle. The post-credits scene reveals that Tom Hardy's Venom, who had been plucked from his universe at the end of Venom 2, had not left the bar where he'd been this entire time, and he went back to his home universe without meeting any of the other Spider-Men or the villains. (He did leave a little bit of Venom goo behind, though.)

23. The Wasp's costume (Ant-Man)

In the comics, the Wasp was one of the founding Avengers, which left a little bit of a bad taste in comic fans' mouths when Hope van Dyne (Evangeline Lilly) made her debut in Ant-Man but didn't get to do any superheroics or adopt the Wasp moniker. (Her mother briefly did in a flashback.) The movie's post-credit scene, which had Hank Pym (Michael Douglas) reveal a work-in-progress Wasp costume to his daughter, felt like a preemptive apology. The Wasp would indeed be getting a chance to make a proper MCU appearance.

22. Quicksilver and Scarlet Witch reveal (Captain America: The Winter Soldier)

Aaron Taylor-Johnson's Quicksilver and, more importantly, Elizabeth Olsen's Scarlet Witch make their debuts in Captain America: The Winter Soldier's first post-credits scene, which has the ominous pair showing off their powers (super-speed and creepy magic) inside the Hydra facility where they were granted their super abilities. It's not the MCU's most elaborate post-credits scene, just a good, solid tease of two highly anticipated characters who would go on to make a big impact in the next Avengers movie.

21. Red Guardian's Wheaties box (Thunderbolts*)

Some MCU post-credit scenes introduce a huge new character for the comics or tease a development that shakes the status quo. Others are just jokes, calling back something from earlier in the movie. The first Thunderbolts* post-credits scene is the former, as it shows that Red Guardian (David Harbour) did indeed get his face on a box of Wheaties cereal. He shows off this great honor with all the subtlety and humbleness you'd expect from the Russian super-soldier.

20. The future Guardians of the Galaxy (Guardians of the Galaxy vol. 3)

The third Guardians of the Galaxy movie ended with the dissolution of the team as audiences had come to know it, as Gamora (Zoe Saldaña), Drax (Dave Bautista), Nebula (Karen Gillan), Mantis (Pom Klementieff), and Star-Lord had all left the team. So it was a nice treat to see that the Guardians would keep on saving the galaxy thanks to a flash-forward that had Rocket (Bradley Cooper) leading a new team (Kraglin, Cosmo, Adam, Phyla, and a very big Groot) on a new mission.

19. Spider-Man's symbol (Captain America: Civil War)

After the relative disappointment of the Andrew Garfield-led Spider-Man movies, fans were excited for a new big-screen take on the web-slinger, and Tom Holland, who made his debut in Captain America: Civil War, delivered. Spidey was only a minor part of the movie, though, which made it all the more exciting when the post-credits scene checked back in on young Peter Parker, back at home in Queens. Thanks to Tony Stark, he had new technology and a swanky new logo, all of which would help him be a friendly neighborhood Spider-Man in his next solo film.

18. Captain Marvel reappears (Captain Marvel)

There were two movies between Avengers: Infinity War and Avengers: Endgame, but both Ant-Man and the Wasp and Captain Marvel were set before Infinity War, meaning eager fans had to wait to see how Infinity War's cliffhanger ending resolved itself. Though set primarily in the '90s, Captain Marvel's first post-credits scene took place in the present, showing Captain America and Black Widow at a loss as they grappled with the fallout of Thanos' victory. Then, suddenly, Captain Marvel appears, asking where Nick Fury was. The MCU's most powerful new hero was now part of the story.

17. The Grandmaster calls it a draw (Thor: Ragnarok)

Jeff Goldblum's smarmy villain, the Grandmaster, the cruel but affable lord of the trash planet Sakaar, reappears at the end of Thor: Ragnarok seemingly no worse for wear. Surrounded by his former subjects following a revolt, the Grandmaster smiles. Outnumbered and with no other options, he declares that the revolution was "a draw," hoping that that will be enough to save his skin. Did this placate the citizens of Sakaar? He's such a charmer that it's certainly possible.

16. Howard the Duck (Guardians of the Galaxy)

The 2014 Guardians of the Galaxy was the first movie to really explore the cosmic side of Marvel Comics, which also meant it opened the door to some of the stranger, more outlandish characters. These are the characters who couldn't have appeared in the early days of the MCU, when the young franchise was trying to prove itself. So it was a delight when Howard the Duck, a somewhat infamous Marvel character, appeared in the GotG post-credits scene, drinking a cocktail in the wreckage of the Collector's collection. Howard wouldn't go on to become a major character in the franchise (though he did reappear in cameo roles). Instead, this was just a sign that the MCU was ready, willing, and able to play with all the wackiness inherent in the comics canon when appropriate.

15. Shang-Chi meets some Avengers (Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings)

After Avengers: Endgame, the MCU tried to introduce a new crop of heroes… to mixed success. Simu Liu's Shang-Chi was one of the more well-liked new faces, so it was a treat to see him conferencing with two established heroes, Mark Ruffalo's Bruce Banner and Brie Larson's Captain Marvel. Along with Wong (Benedict Wong), the Veterans tried to figure out where Shang-Chi's powerful Ten Rings originated from, and they came up empty, suggesting there's still a whole lot more potential (and more to discover) with this new character. It's also a treat to see Wong and Shang-Chi go out to do karaoke afterwards.

14. Wakanda visit (Captain America: Civil War)

The only thing that could've made Captain America: Civil War's post-credits scene better would have been if this early tease of Black Panther's homeland of Wakanda had been the fully realized version that would make a proper debut in the 2017 movie. The little glimpse we see in the post-credits scene, mainly the inside of an Apple Store-looking lab and a foggy view of a panther sculpture, doesn't hold a candle to what Black Panther would depict. Even so, it's a thrill to finally be inside of Wakanda—and any time Ludwig Göransson's Black Panther theme plays is exhilarating.

13. Captain America's PSA (Spider-Man: Homecoming)

By Spider-Man: Homecoming, the 16th MCU movie, fans were conditioned to stay until the very, very end of the credits lest they miss a post-credits scene with some essential new information or major tease of what would come next. Instead of doing that, Homecoming trolled its audience, revisiting a PSA featuring Captain America that Peter and his schoolmates watched in class earlier in the film. Speaking directly to the audience, Cap basically breaks the fourth wall with a little lesson about patience. Sometimes it's rewarded. In other instances, it feels like you've just wasted your time… much like waiting for this very post-credit sequence does.

12. Tony Stark's therapy session (Iron Man 3)

Throughout Iron Man 3, Tony Stark is providing narration as he reflects back on the events of the film. The post-credit scene reveals that it wasn't just a voiceover. Instead, what we were hearing was Tony having a therapy session of sorts with Bruce Banner… who happened to fall asleep while Tony was getting all this off his chest. While it's nice to see that the burgeoning "science bros" friendship that Tony and Bruce formed during The Avengers is continuing, Bruce is just not that kind of doctor!

11. Dancing Groot (Guardians of the Galaxy)

It's a testament to how good Guardians of the Galaxy is that Groot's sacrifice had audiences earnestly moved, even though the character was a tree who could basically only say the words "I am Groot." The reveal that Groot would live on thanks to the little twig that Rocket planted in a pot was a welcome one, and the post-credits scene that had the lil guy dancing to the Jackson 5's "I Want You Back" while Drax had his back turned is one of the more purely joyous moments in the entire franchise.

10. Meeting The Collector (Thor: The Dark World)

The first Thor movie was already a big step for the MCU, trusting that audiences who liked a story about a billionaire inventor would also like a story about a Norse god who was a space alien. But the leap to Thor was nothing compared to Guardians of the Galaxy, which truly brought Marvel's cosmic side to the big screen. The post-credits scene at the end of Thor: The Dark World was the audience's first real glimpse at this new cinematic frontier. In the scene, Volstagg (Ray Stevenson) and Sif (Jaimie Alexander) take the Aether to the Collector (Benicio del Toro). In doing so, they make the MCU a proper sci-fi franchise.

9. Thanos' ship appears (Thor: Ragnarok)

Thor: Ragnarok's first post-credits scene is a grim joke, one that's both amusing and directly sets up the events of Avengers: Infinity War. After escaping the destruction of their homeworld of Asgard, Thor (Chris Hemsworth) and Loki (Tom Hiddleston) are talking about going back to Earth. Thor says he feels like "everything is going to work out for us," just as Thanos' massive flagship appears before them. Spoiler alert for the beginning of Infinity War: Things do not work out for them.

8. J. Jonah Jameson reveal's Spider-Man's identity (Spider-Man: Far From Home)

There might not be a more perfect bit of casting in all of superhero movies than that of J. K. Simmons as J. Jonah Jameson in the Sam Raimi Spider-Man films. Simmons played the editor-in-chief of the Daily Bugle who demands that Peter Parker bring him pictures of Spider-Man in all three of the Raimi movies, so it was a surprise and a delight to see him reprise the role, now reimagined as more of an Infowars-type than a print newspaper man, in Spider-Man: Far From Home. Also, a surprise? He would reveal Spider-Man's secret identity to the world, an act that would have major ramifications for the character going forward.

7. Ant-Man gets stuck in the Quantum Realm (Ant-Man and the Wasp)

Ant-Man and the Wasp was the first movie to come out after Avengers: Infinity War's huge cliffhanger ending, but rather than deal with the aftermath of Thanos' victory, it was set before the events of the film. The result was a low-stakes but very fun romp that didn't exactly address any of the fandom's big questions about the future of the MCU… until the post-credits scene. The Snap occurred when Scott Lang (Paul Rudd) was on what should've been a routine mission to the Quantum Realm, but he finds himself trapped there when Hope, Hank, and Janet van Dyne (Michelle Pfeiffer) are all turned to dust. The scene is a shocker that explains where Ant-Man and Co. were during the events of Infinity War, and Scott's predicament ended up being a crucial piece of setup for Avengers: Endgame.

6. Thor's Hammer (Iron Man 2)

Iron Man 2's post-credits scene almost feels quaint in comparison to the stingers that would come later in the franchise, but it's perhaps because of this simplicity that the shot of Thor's hammer, Mjölnir, embedded in the New Mexico desert was so effective. Iron Man 2 was only the third-ever MCU movie. Every new hero was a big deal, and Thor promised to be a very different sort of hero than Iron Man or even the Hulk. To see this magical weapon, a signifier of a godlike hero, introduced to a thus-far mundane world was electrifying.

5. T'Challa's son revealed (Black Panther: Wakanda Forever)

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever was dealt a difficult hand due to the tragic, untimely death of Chadwick Boseman, who played T'Challa. The resulting film, which had to serve as a memorial to both the character and the actor while elevating Shuri (Letitia Wright) to the Black Panther role and setting up a spin-off Disney Plus series, was a bit of an understandable mess as a result. There's no denying how earnestly moving it is to have Nakia (Lupita Nyong'o) reveal her and T'Challa's son, Toussaint. His legacy lives on in a touching ode to T'Challa and, in a sense, Boseman.

4. Eating Shawarma (The Avengers)

How do you end something as epic as the first Avengers movie, an unprecedented cinematic achievement that brought heroes from different films together to fight a common foe? A wordless sequence of all of those heroes, beat up from the events of the fight, eating shawarma. While The Avengers' other post-credits sequence did indeed have major ramifications for the future of the franchise, this second one was just a vibe; a callback to an earlier aside when Tony mentioned seeing a shawarma place. If nothing else, it was a good reminder of the humanity of Marvel's heroes. They can also be exhausted and in need of something to eat after a tough day at work.

3. Stan Lee and the Watchers (Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2)

The final of Guardians of the Galaxy vol. 2's five post-credits scenes revisits Stan Lee's cameo appearance as an astronaut speaking to the comics character known as The Watcher. Lee recounts various other times he appeared in various disguises, suggesting that in all of his many cameos throughout the MCU, he was the same person in every instance; some sort of cosmic observer like the Watcher. It's a fun theory, though crucially it doesn't have any real bearing on the larger narrative of the franchise. It's just a clever joke first and foremost.

2. Thanos' debut (The Avengers)

The Avengers was a major culmination of a multi-year plan to assemble Marvel heroes on the big screen, and it was a smashing success. But… what next? The Avengers' post-credit scene would answer this question with a reveal of just who Loki had been working for. When Thanos's ugly purple mug turned to the camera with a smile, comic fans everywhere freaked out. This was essentially confirmation that the MCU would be adapting the Infinity Saga, one of the more famous comic book storylines. The looming big bad introduced in this post-credits scene would shape almost a decade of some of the biggest and best genre storytelling the silver screen has ever seen.

1. Nick Fury's debut (Iron Man)

When it came out in 2008, Iron Man was just "a superhero movie," not the first installment in a massive, complex franchise. It was only after the credits rolled that it revealed its larger ambitions. Nick Fury (played by Samuel L. Jackson, who a recent version of the comic book character had been explicitly modeled after), emerged from the shadows and informed Tony of the Avengers Initiative. With this, Iron Man was no longer just a popular film. It was the start of something big: the Marvel timeline.