The final Avengers: Doomsday trailer is the gift that keeps on giving, as after hours of dissecting the new footage, Marvel fans think they have spotted a Spider-Man Easter egg.
Partway through the new trailer, when we see Shang-Chi jumping across his floating rings while the New Avengers watch on from the Avengers Tower, the hero lands on an eagle gargoyle protruding off the side of the Chrysler Building. Though many Marvel movies have been set in New York City, this is the site where Spider-Man usually perches while he watches over the city.
"I’m delusional, right?" said one fan on Twitter, suggesting this might mean that Tobey Maguire's Peter Parker is returning for Doomsday, as his Spidey famously sat in the same spot a number of times in Sam Raimi's Spider-Man trilogy. Check out the post below.
The Chrysler sculptures appear in a number of Spider-Man projects, from the early '00s movies to The Amazing Spider-Man, the Spider-Verse films, and even some of the games. However, although Marvel Studios has yet to confirm, rumors of Maguire's Doomsday casting have been swirling for over a year. Some reports suggest that Doomsday begins with Maguire's webslinger fighting the X-Men (via ScreenRant), though that has yet to be determined.
Maguire's involvement would actually make sense, as the star is already part of the Multiverse Saga after he reprised his role in Spider-Man: No Way Home. We already know that Doomsday is set to bring heroes from different timelines together, including The Fantastic Four, the Wakandans, the Thunderbolts, and the remaining Avengers. Plus, co-director Anthony Russo has already said that he and Joe Russo have yet to announce the full Doomsday cast, so what's one more?
As for the MCU's main Spidey, it has not yet been confirmed whether Tom Holland will return in Doomsday or Avengers: Secret Wars, though his casting is also heavily rumored.
I'm the Junior Social Media Editor here at GamesRadar+, handling all of Total Film's social platforms. However, I also write, covering all things film and TV for the site's entertainment section. I joined GamesRadar+ in 2023 and have been here ever since. I previously worked in communications after graduating with an MA in journalism. In my spare time, you can find me binging horror movies or getting lost in a cosy little game on my Switch.
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