The burgeoning AI takeover that ramped up a few years back has caused a lot of human stress for a lot of different reasons. Workers across many industries fear for their livelihoods, and on a much more existential scale, there's been substantial debate from industry leaders about whether AI will one day turn hostile and bring about the extinction of the human species, but that's a topic for another publication. For people who make video games, the frightening advancement of AI capabilities means it's easier for nefarious wannabe game developers to take a legitimate game, toss it into an AI prompt, and come out the other side with a legally distinct copycat.
One way to curb the potential of your game being cloned with AI tools to shorten the time between the game's announcement and release, reckons Alex Nichiporchik, CEO of tinyBuild, the publisher behind the ironically named cyberpunk shopkeeper sim, Probably Stolen. Nichiporchik tells GamesIndustry.biz he thinks "the biggest talking point over the next half year is going to be the time to market, and how devs are now afraid of how AI copies their games."
Much more important than market timing, in Nichiporchik's view, is what he calls "game feel." I probably don't need to explain this, but game feel generally refers to how a game feels to play, who woulda thunk? In other words, it's the tactile sensation of controlling a game on a moment-to-moment level, and it's something generative AI has been shown time and time again to get hideously wrong. Nichiporchik goes a step further and says AI is literally incapable of nailing game feel, and that game developers shouldn't worry about AI clones for that reason.
"Devs should just think about 'How do you make [your game] more difficult to copy?' Because game feel is impossible to copy," he says. "You can have all the references and you can have a lot of outsourcing companies trying to copy your game with proper designers, and they still fail. Why? Because of the game feel.
"As long as you have great game feel and a great game loop, I think you're going to be OK. And the other theory that keeps on confirming itself is time, right? The more time people spend in your game, the more sales you're going to get. So look at your time spent and create great game feel that people love, and everything else is secondary, I think."
Probably Stolen was announced on August 3 and released on October 28, an unusually brief window between reveal and launch, and Nichiporchik says it's already shifted more than a million units. It seems tinyBuild and developer Questing Goose Studio's success has been undeterred by AI clones unable to flood the market in time, or maybe it's the title's unclonable game feel.
After earning an English degree from ASU, I worked as a corporate copy editor while freelancing for places like SFX Magazine, Screen Rant, Game Revolution, and MMORPG on the side. I got my big break here in 2019 with a freelance news gig, and I was hired on as GamesRadar's west coast Staff Writer in 2021. That means I'm responsible for managing the site's western regional executive branch, AKA my home office, and writing about whatever horror game I'm too afraid to finish.
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