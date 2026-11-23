GTA 6 might only have been with us for a few days, but it's clear from the jump that the level of detail in Rockstar's open world is astonishing. So I asked the GamesRadar+ team to document their favorite little features that might escape your attention if you're not looking very closely. From turn-signals to hyper-efficient snacking techniques, and social media to road condition, here's what impressed us the most in our opening few days.
Ali Jones, engagement editor
Barely three hours in, GTA 6's reputation system was something I was still getting my head around, but it was already impressing me. In an early mission where I went to collect rent money for Brian, the store owner got mad at me and pulled a baseball bat. Before he could rush me, I pulled out Jason's pistol and he balked at just the sight of the gun, dropping the bat and agreeing to hand over the payment. I love that the game logged that as an illegal activity, but still one that showed restraint, heightening Jason's reputation as a cool, collected, professional criminal. It's a nuance that few RPGs capture so effectively, and I'm looking forward to how it works over the rest of the game.
They say art imitates life, and that's never been truer than seeing Jason Duval take every opportunity to stuff his face and become a munch goblin in GTA 6. Like when I do it, it's to obtain buffs to my health, stamina, and focus, of course. Choking out police security, I take time to pour myself a mug of java, sipping it as I slink behind cover. After a stressful interaction with a neighbour, I double fist her endless fruit bowl as I crunch apples and leave the cores around her kitchenette. The detail is tremendous – with one hand carrying a crate of beer, Jason will open potato chips one-handed with his mouth before pouring a few bites at a time into his beard-framed mouth. That's my move. I couldn't be prouder.
Jasmine Gould-Wilson, Senior Staff Writer
I have a very particular problem with GTA 6's hyper-realistic car damage mechanics. Specifically, they are so realistic that it makes me panic to even be in my car. The slightest ding against a post box results in an ugly dent in the side of my freshly-painted truck, and don't get me started on how bit of bumper-to-bumper action with another car while squeezing my way onto the highway means an unsightly horizontal scrape all down my… whatever part of the car my door is on. I'm not a cars person, okay? I suck at driving in video games and don't even have my license in the real world (partially because I suck at driving in video games). Yet GTA 6 has me feeling incredibly precious about my ride looking beautiful, and I can't stop visiting every pay and spray in town to address even the tiniest nicks of cosmetic damage.
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Catherine Lewis, deputy news editor
Rockstar has managed to craft a jaw-droppingly realistic world in GTA 6, with gorgeous scenery rich in details that make Leonida feel like a lived-in place. But it's not the graphics that have left me most impressed – it's the devs' attention to detail with the many hilarious Snapmatic shitposts. The in-universe take on Instagram is full of photos and videos from the various residents of Leonida, but the highlights are the ridiculous memes that wouldn't look at all out of place on real-life social media. From "Taco Bomb made me shid my pant" to "do nothing for two hours or straight jork it," an image outside a nursing home captioned "POV: grandma insulted my 6'7 fem-dom goth milk mommy," and Rockstar even parodying the "we got x before GTA 6" memes, I've spent more time scrolling social media in the game over the last day than I have in real life – and, uh, that's saying something. Jason's algorithm is absurd and deeply cursed, and I'm loving it.
Heather Wald, Evergreen editor
I've spent about four hours with GTA 6 so far, and for most of that time, I've been driving. As a bonafide car sicko when it comes to video games, Rockstar's latest is already making my heart go pitter patter. Why? Because I can actually use my car blinkers to indicate when I'm making a turn with the DPad on my PS5 controller. It might sound mundane, but this is a Big Deal to me. It's something I could only dream of when I was cruising around Vice City back in the day, or getting behind the wheel in GTA 5. I've always been one to obey traffic laws in the series, and you better believe I've been stopping at red lights and making way for passing cars. And now I can also indicate each and every turn like a good citizen should? I'm living the dream. What's more, the indicator even automatically switches off when I make my desired turn like a real car. Be still my car-loving heart.
Joel Franey, Guides Editor
There's a moment in the first chapter where it's time for a party at a local bar, a well-earned celebration in the wake of some good news. Normally this is the sort of thing in a game that'd have me checking my watch and wondering when I can go back to shooting people, but Rockstar's strong writing and character work turn what might've felt like a filler sequence into a moment for developing relationships and story alike (something I can't yet say about the grocery shopping mechanics). But what stuck out for me is just how real it all felt: that one asshole showing up that everybody regrets inviting, the way that people join and split and converge in different groups, the natural rise and fall of energy across the evening. It all ends with a pleasingly solid pool minigame, interrupted by some belligerent drunks who actually snatched my ball off the table as I was about to pot the winning shot, damn it. Alright, now I'm ready to shoot people again.
James Daly, Senior Producer
GTA 6 may be full of thrilling violence and satirical comedy, but my favorite feature so far is its life-sim management elements. Playing as Jason, there's plenty of opportunity to carry out more mundane activities, and the rewards are deeply gratifying. Ahead of Lucia's release from prison, you can repair your home, buy flowers and groceries, and even order a gold necklace to show her how much Jason cares. Lucia's dialogue conveys the character's appreciation, which is nice enough on its own, but the simple act of doing these things also feelsgood in the moment. Watching Jason roll paint on bare bedroom walls and affix shingles to a leaking roof is soothing, and adds to the sense of immersion because we see the protagonist committing acts of affection that feel real and relatable. I love stealing cars and generally causing mayhem, but I equally enjoy living out more wholesome fantasies in Leonida, and I implore you to do the same.
Iain Harris, News Editor
One of the biggest changes you'll notice in GTA 6 compared to GTA 5 is the ability to choose. Each mission gives you an objective to complete and lets you decide how to do it. Some early-game errands, like rent collection, can get dirty if you really want, though you can also talk people out of making the dumb decision. It's a fresh change that not only takes GTA 6 to the next level but also lets you shape Jason into who you want him to be. I spend my time outside missions being a chill wife guy who fixes up the house and runs errands – so why let a scripted mission run counter to that? My Jason didn't pick that life; it picked him and he's just trying to make it through the best he can.
Scott McCrae, Freelance Contributor
Obviously there's so much talk about how much of a lived-in world Rockstar Games has created, but one of the ways this has most stuck out to me is through the use of music. Early on I had to head to an artists market to collect some cash from one of Brian's many clientele, but as I parked my car and wandered through the market and heard Elton John's 'I Guess That's Why They Call It The Blues' playing in the distance on a speaker, so instead of immediately walking in to shake down the acid-dealing hippie, I just sort of hung about to listen. I've loved walking into stores to hear a banger playing on their radio, or hanging around areas like that where what song plays gives you a good idea of what the area's culture is like. Perhaps the best use so far has been in the party scene (mentioned above by Joel) where the local band shows up, but instead of just playing licensed music to simulate it, you hear actual covers of classics like Out of Touch by Hall and Oates, to really drive home that local bar feeling.
Dustin Bailey, staff writer
I've visited Florida quite a bit over the years, but not as a typical tourist. Much of my time there has been spent driving to visit friends who live among the state's smaller towns, and GTA 6 does an incredible job of showcasing just how awful the local roads are. State highways patched over with mismatched blacktop and concrete? Check. Bizarre turn lanes that appear and disappear without a second to get your bearings? Double check. Hastily paved entrances into strip malls that feel like they're going to destroy your car's suspension? Triple check. Leonida has enough similarities to real-life Florida to send a normal driver to a life of crime.
Will Sawyer, Guides Editor
On my Leonida travels, I found a cow that spoke to me. Yes, that sounds insane but I promise it really happened. A runaway pageant cow called Tootsie, dressed in an elaborate red cover, with red bows tied around her ankles, and a fancy flowery hat, made for the hills, leaving me to help the farmer bring her back. I eventually caught up to Tootsie and calmed her down, but then she uttered a chilling "save me". Like Jason, I also physically recoiled at this. I was unsettled for the entire walk back to the farmer, Tootsie now back to regular mooing. Rather than helping the farmer load her into the trailer, I instead shooed Tootsie away, sending her into the sunset. The farmer was - unsurprisingly - livid, saying she wouldn't make it in the wild. I've not seen Tootsie again but I hope she's doing alright.
I'm GamesRadar's Managing Editor for news, shaping the news strategy across the team. I started my journalistic career while getting my degree in English Literature at the University of Warwick, where I also worked as Games Editor on the student newspaper, The Boar. Since then, I've run the news sections at PCGamesN and Kotaku UK, and also regularly contributed to PC Gamer. As you might be able to tell, PC is my platform of choice, so you can regularly find me playing League of Legends or Steam's latest indie hit.
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