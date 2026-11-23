The ROG Xbox Ally X20 makes for a fantastic upgrade over last year's vanilla X predecessor, but its higher price tag keeps it from getting any closer to portable perfection. Additions like its vibrant new OLED 1080P 120Hz display and controls that feel far more like an official console controller help justify its MSRP, but it's still going to be out of reach for plenty of players who deserve a solid portable PC experience.
Reasons to buy
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Fantastically vibrant OLED display
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Elevated controls that feel like a real Xbox controller
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Same great performance from Ryzen Z2 Extreme as before
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Slight enhancements to ergonomics via rubber grips and subtle changes
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Xbox Big Screen Experience helps dilute pain of Windows 11
Reasons to avoid
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$1,300 is arguably too much for any handheld
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No real performance improvements over last year's model
Some say second time’s the charm; I tend to think third time’s lucky, but the ROG Xbox Ally X20 technically isn’t really a redo of Microsoft’s handheld gaming PC. Yes, it switches out the old 1080p 120Hz IPS display with the OLED panel it should have had in the first place and adds fancy new TMR sticks, but the upgrades feel geared toward a select few who’re actively willing to spend over $1,000 on a portable in 2026.
That is to say that while adding an OLED display to last year’s ROG Xbox Ally X absolutely elevates the visual experience and thoroughly pleased my peepers during testing, the X20’s price tag holds it back. If money were not an object, I’d automatically give the revamp its predecessor’s seat at the best gaming handheld table, but alas, paying $1,299.99 / £1,399.99 for the newbie comes down to your feelings about enhanced brightness and vibrancy.
Yes, this is the same “sweating button guy” meme situation sparked by the Steam Deck OLED back in 2024, so I’m not saying making a shiny new ROG Xbox X20 was a bad idea. In fact, throughout my time testing this new Ryzen Z2 Extreme contender, I’ve fallen even harder for its chonky controller grips and even its less-than-perfect console-inspired Xbox Big Screen Experience. The main issue is that, unlike when Valve popped a new panel on its portable, Asus and Microsoft have ramped up the price by $300.
I have a terrible relationship with time. I struggle with the passage of time and how quickly a calendar year loops back around. You could even call it a phobia, so upon grabbing onto the ROG Xbox Ally X20 for the first time, I was immediately hit with an eerie wave of Déjà vu that made me realize that the “OG” ROG Xbox Ally X was now 12 months old. However, rather than feeling like I’d blinked through into the future, I instead felt like I was back, taking a look at Microsoft’s portable for the first time.
I’m not for one second saying Asus should have overhauled its design language for the Xbox Ally X20. In fact, I’m thrilled that the handheld is hanging onto all of its evolved ergonomics, like its controller-inspired back grips, asymmetrical thumbstick layout, and visual cues that are closer to the PlayStation Portal than its portable PC kin.
At the same time, some players will be asking “what’s changed” with the ROG Xbox Ally X20, and while it does sport a rather dashing smoked transparent shell and gold accents, you’d be forgiven for thinking it’s just a new colorway. It technically is, but when you’re paying $300 more than the last time, and technically more again compared to the OG Asus ROG Ally, most players will want it to scream, “I am worth the hike.”
Let’s just say that on the aesthetics front, I’m pretty baffled that Microsoft decided not to nostalgia-bait players with a transparent green shell and OG Xbox-inspired face buttons. I’d pretty much assumed something similar to the X25 controller was a given, and I do think that, on its own, doesn’t justify a hike; it would have helped it feel more like a celebratory “special edition” 25th anniversary release. Instead, the “X20” is actually in honor of Asus’ Republic of Gamers brand and its 20th anniversary, which is, uh, perhaps not in your calendar if you’re here for the console vibes.
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If we’re talking purple about looks and feel, and you’re deliberating between the ROG Xbox Ally X20 and its vanilla X sibling, here are my observations on the subtleties. In the hands, the X20 manages to feel slightly posher, largely thanks to rubberized back grips and an increase in heft (756g vs 715g). The gold accents only just dodge garish accusations, and while the retro console editor in me naturally digs translucent tech, the smoke show only gives a slight glimpse of its innards under the right lighting conditions.
With that increased weight, I did find myself balancing my elbows on things more with the X20 compared to the original. It’s not aggressively heavier, and the rubber grips did help provide enhanced stability overall, especially when holding on for my life in Star Wars Galactic Racer. But otherwise, you’re talking about two handhelds that feel nearly identical to clutch, and the reasons to splurge on the newbie aren’t shell-deep.
Now THIS is an Xbox controller
I’m not quite done covering how the ROG Xbox Ally X20 feels to use, as Asus and Microsoft have done far more with the buttons, triggers, and sticks than you’d perhaps expect. Effectively, the handheld now feels almost like an actual Xbox controller rather than drawing influence from a third-party pad like the Asus ROG Raikiri Pro. The result is something that absolutely translates to a portable console experience, and it’s perhaps what we should have got the first time around.
I’ll note that the face buttons and sticks are virtually the same as before, but the latter does swap out traditional parts for TMR (Tunnel Magnetoresistance) tech, resulting in an accuracy boost and natural immunity to stick drift. The A,B,X,Y buttons feature the same snappy membranes as before, and since I had zero complaints with them before, it feels right that they made it to this second revision.
The real showstopper lies with the X20’s D-pad, triggers, and bumpers, as those now magically feel just like an Xbox Wireless Controller. The concave D-pad and its clicky dome contacts have finally usurped Asus's old design, meaning you’re getting all the tactile goodness the console provides to side-scroller lovers and fighting game enthusiasts alike. Even if you’re not into genres that explicitly leverage it, the added tactility and accuracy make all the difference when used as a toggle, with, again, Galactic Racer really shining when flicking speeder switches at the start of each race.
Xbox controllers also provide a very distinct set of triggers with dampening qualities, and while it’s included to dial back plasticky clunks, it also contributes to a very specific feel. The Xbox Ally X did attempt to emulate this, and I figured it had gotten pretty close to emulating the results. That was until I started playing on the X20 and swiftly realized there was room for improvement, as my brain instantly registered each trigger press as being just like my Robot White pad.
There’s admittedly not that much in the feel of the X20 controls vs. the X, but there’s enough to matter. Everything from the bounce of those triggers to the new-age Xbox D-pad helps reinforce the brand’s presence with this portable, and that’s really important when you’re clearly trying to target console players with dreams of playing their libraries on the go.
It’s all about the OLED
Look, it shouldn’t really be a surprise that the ROG Xbox Ally X20’s main selling point is the OLED screen, especially given that the accompanying specs haven’t changed. For what it’s worth, the switch-out makes for a tremendous visual experience that is geared to take on the Steam Deck OLED and win thanks to its 1080p 120Hz capabilities and higher brightness.
There are objective metrics that help spell out the OLED benefits on paper, like the fact you’re getting a larger 1080p 120Hz 7.4-inch panel that provides 297 pixels per inch with 1,400 nits HDR brightness (600 nits SDR), and FreeSync Premium Pro tricks. That’s enough to spell out where at least part of the extra $300 for this model is going, but I really want to capture the essence of what my eyeballs have enjoyed comparatively through testing.
I’ve spent enough time with IPS displays to know they just can’t keep up with OLED, and I’ve consistently felt underwhelmed with the ROG Xbox Ally X’s visuals compared to the Steam Deck OLED. Upon grabbing hold of the X20 for the first time, I sat upright on my bed in a dimly lit room in the exact same position I’d normally use its portable predecessor. If you want an embarrassing visual, picture me with my knees up, holding onto the pricey handheld like a steering wheel with my face far too close to the screen.
As far as my senses were concerned, I was clutching a familiar portable. Little did I know that booting up Star Wars Galactic Racer would immediately signal that I wasn’t in IPS Kansas anymore, as seeing that Fuse logo ignite in sparks of yellow on what looked like an off display completely set my expectations for the visual experience ahead.
The peak brightness of the X20 alone is a fantastic achievement, as it pierces daylight and outshines even south-facing windows in my house. Glare has the potential to be an issue since we’re talking about a glossy screen, but I found that the elevated brightness, and the fact that you will block any direct light hitting the screen most of the time during play with your own presence, means it’s virtually negligible.
I’ve argued on more than one occasion that vibrancy is often worth prioritising over other panel specs. Yes, playing games at 120Hz is lovely, and as I’ll get to, 1080p finally feels relevant in the portable realm thanks to chips like the Ryzen Z2 Extreme. But, I must admit that specs weren’t really on my mind while enjoying playing the MediEvil recomp over the spooky season, as the OLED screen fully pulled its weight in making the high-contrast PlayStation textures pop against the era-specific murky black short draw distances. Simply put, everything will look outstanding on this display, whether that means embracing HDR in Cyberpunk 2077 or messing with old PS1 romps.
A chip off the old performance block
Again, the X20 isn’t a sequel, and that means you’re not getting a generational revamp in terms of chip specs. On the AMD side of things, the Ryzen Z2 Extreme is as good as it gets for reasonable handhelds, and if you’re looking for a greater punch, you’ll either have to go for absurdly priced contenders by the likes of GPD WIN with a Ryzen AI MAX+ 395, or give Intel’s Arc G3 a try.
The real question you have to ask is whether you’re fine with paying $300 more to stick with virtually the same performance. It’s something I’ve been deliberating on while having an absolute blast playing games on the X20 at comparably lofty frame rates to the Steam Deck, and RAMageddon makes pointing price-point blame a little difficult. Still, there’s no getting around the fact that the same frame rate results for more money is a bad pitch, and it feels like this model exists to be an OLED fan crowd-pleaser.
Benchmarking the same hardware 12 months later can normally lead to some funky results. It’s something that used to worry me in my early days as a hardware reviewer, as it’d gaslight me into thinking I’d messed up my original test run. In reality, it’s usually due to performance nuances between Windows updates, game patches, and various other factors that can hinder or help boost fps, so keep that in mind when looking at the ROG Xbox Ally X vs. X20.
For science, I’m running benchmarks on the Xbox Ally X20 anyway, as they can serve as updated Ryzen Z2 Extreme results. Spoiler: there are no real surprises in these stats, and driver updates seemingly haven’t given the AMD chipset any newfound muscle. If anything, I seem to have lost a few inconsequential frames, but that’s tied to the pain of gaming on Windows overall.
Kicking things off just like before with Cyberpunk 2077, and we’re working with a 52fps average at 1080p with everything cranked down low. That’s with no upscaling assistance, but it paints a performance picture without using tools like AMD FSR. I did manage to hit 54fps last time on the Xbox Ally X, so the X20 is hitting the same sub-60fps spot as before.
That minor drop in comparative performance stands out a bit more in Total War: Warhammer 3, as for whatever reason, I lost around four frames compared to last time. I still hit 60fps in the RTS romp, even if only just, but it feels like something is happening under the Windows layers that’s preventing things from inching ahead compared to last time.
Weirdly, the trend continues with Shadow of the Tomb Raider, as I ended up with the same gap as with Cyberpunk 2077. It’s still within what I’d call a “margin of Windows fomfoolery”, as we’re talking 62fps vs 64 with the OG Xbox Ally X. I wouldn’t lose sleep over that difference, and chances are that it’s more just whatever the operating system is up to right now plus various other driver factors, but it draws a line under whether you’ll get higher performance via the OLED model.
Since I’ve been spending so much time tearing up the track in a speeder, it feels only right to include Star Wars Galactic Racer in my benchmarking run this time around. If for no other reason, I wanted to include an example of a game that will run exceptionally well while still looking the part on “lower-end” hardware compared to your PC or home console. Considering the sci-fi death race just landed, I’m actually pretty staggered by the portable experience provided, and I’ll be using it as a test title going forward.
I really wouldn’t recommend dialling everything down to low at 1080p for Star Wars Galactic Racer, but if you’re not fussed about gnarly graphics, you’ll be treated to an 115fps average. At least, that’s the figure I got on Jakku during testing, but I opted to spend my leisure time playing with medium settings and AMD’s FSR bells and whistles enabled. That ended up producing visuals at a 70fps average that really looked on par with a console on a small screen, and even some of the funky effects of Frame Interpolation were easy to look past thanks to the elevated vibrancy and that 120Hz refresh rate.
Something Windows this way comes
Last year, the ROG Xbox Ally X arrived alongside Microsoft’s answer to SteamOS: Xbox Big Screen Experience. It’s essentially an overlay for Windows 11, meant to ditch the notion that you’re using a bloated operating system primarily for desktop machines. I figured that over the span of twelve months, the Xbox-themed HUD would have evolved into something befitting of a next-gen console like Project Helix, but, uh, it feels like very little has changed.
Yes, micro upgrades have been pushed out, as Xbox Big Screen Experience now has a more fleshed-out Gamebar, optimized performance, and expanded compatibility with more portables. From a user perspective, though, all the irritating little bugs and quirks remain from last year, and in the instances where I did have a better time navigating the UI, it felt like I’d simply gotten more familiar with the overlay.
Here’s the thing: I quite like the Xbox Big Screen Experience. At least, I find it preferable to going anywhere near Windows 11’s desktop. Jumping into games across almost every storefront is faster thanks to the carousel tab system, and getting a full view of your library in one place is a natural boon. Just don’t expect the Epic Games Store to remotely play nice on any of these portables, especially now that vibe coding has entered the scene (heads up: if you can’t access your library in Xbox Mode, adjust your desktop scaling).
I could write a whole article on Xbox Mode and all of its handheld hangups, including its tendency not to auto-switch to freshly opened applications, launch two instances of games like Cyberpunk 2077, and randomly decide to ignore the built-in controls. I might even still delve into all of that separately if I can, but my main takeaway is that it’s better than vanilla Windows 11. So long as you can brace yourself for a little bit of jank, you’ll have a cromulent console-inspired experience in your hands.
Battery blights remain
I’m hesitant to say the handheld PC scene hasn’t worked to resolve its glaring battery life issues. Asus specifically has been cramming chonkier 80Whr cells into its portables since before its Xbox partnership, and the new X20 model carries that baton with expected playtimes of around 3-4 hours in demanding romps.
The age-old catch of having to dial back screen brightness and wattage remains, though. Left to my own devices, I found that the X20 would putter out at around the two-hour mark, notably in games like Star Wars: Galactic Racer using 30W Turbo Mode. That’s longer than you’ll get out of some portables out there, particularly those that use traditional 40-50Wh cells while still pushing for higher wattages, but it’ll still result in you reaching for a high-wattage charger shortly into sessions.
There are instances where you’ll absolutely get Switch 2 runtimes out of the Xbox Ally X20. For instance, I was able to get around 5 hours into my MediEvil Recomp playthrough before seeking a power source, which is a testament to efficiency. The Z2 Extreme itself also provides some headroom for messing around with settings and wattage to hit an experience that won’t tank your longevity, even if that does mean sacrificing 60fps in some scenarios.
Should you pick up the ROG Xbox Ally X20?
I can’t hide my distaste for spending over $1,000 on any handheld gaming PC, given that the scene kickstarted with far cheaper contenders just a few years ago. It’s that price tag that ultimately prevents the ROG Xbox Ally X20 from soaring past its ever-so-slightly more affordable LCD sibling. However, its fabulous OLED panel and defined controls help the premium portable reach similar heights in my eyes, with the upgrades just about justifying the hikes for players who appreciate fancy perks.
That is to say that the ROG Xbox Ally X20 is one of the best gaming handhelds money can buy, but that doesn’t mean you should do just that. For some, this powerhouse will be a worthwhile investment that should be cheaper, but will deliver a notable on-the-go PC gaming experience in 2026. For others, it’s another princely portable that doesn’t offer enough of a revolutionary experience over older alternatives to be a viable option.
My regulars will be tired of reading this, but the gaming hardware scene, and I guess the world at large, is having a moment. Everything is inflated, costing more than it should and suffering through needlessly convoluted manufacturing circumstances that threaten the existence of consumer tech as a whole. In a way, the ROG Xbox Ally X20 is just another victim of RAMageddon, and that means while it’s objectively great, there are plenty of subjective reasons why you shouldn’t give in to paying more for it.
How I tested the ROG Xbox Ally X20
Over the course of a month, I used the ROG Xbox Ally X20 to benchmark a selection of test games while playing recent releases like Star Wars Galactic Racer in my spare time. Throughout testing, I assessed the portable's perceived and measurable performance while noting the overarching qualitative experience and physical feel of the device. In addition to playing contemporary games, I also made time to test projects like the MediEvil Recomp to get a feel for the device's low-end abilities side by side with its handling of big-budget releases using its Ryzen Z2 Extreme chipset.
For more information on how we test gaming handhelds and other portable gadgets, swing by our full GamesRadar+ hardware policy for a deep dive.
Phil is the Hardware Editor at GamesRadar+ who specializes in retro console setups, choosing the latest gaming handhelds, and navigating the choppy seas of using modern-day PC hardware. In the past, they have covered everything from retro gaming history to the latest gaming news, in-depth features, and tech advice for publications like TechRadar, The Daily Star, the BBC, PCGamesN, and Den of Geek. In their spare time, they pour hours into fixing old consoles, modding Game Boys, exploring ways to get the most out of the Steam Deck, and blasting old CRT TV visuals into their eye sockets.
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