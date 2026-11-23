Faye will be in God of War's Amazon show – played by game actor Deborah Ann Woll
As announced by Amazon, Woll is once more playing Faye, after making her first appearance as the character – the mother of Atreus and longtime partner of Kratos – in flashbacks and vision sequences during 2022's God of War Ragnarok.
Woll joins Dave Bautista's Kratos and Callum Vinson's Atreus in a first season that will likely mirror much of 2018's God of War narrative – namely, how Kratos and Atreus journey on a quest to spread Faye's ashes.
Woll will also portray Faye once more in next year's standalone game God of War Laufey, which sees her fight through the mysterious Everywhen to enact her plans to save Kratos and her son, Atreus. She's even accompanied by a mysterious talking cube, voiced by The Boys actor Jack Quaid. Naturally.
She added, "When [director] Cory [Barlog] brought me in to talk about doing Ragnarok and show me the 2018 game, he already had a poster for the Laufey game with me and a cube. A cube that's been there since the beginning. It's deeply a part of the lore."
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I'm the Senior Entertainment Writer here at GamesRadar+, focusing on news, features, and interviews with some of the biggest names in film and TV. On-site, you'll find me marveling at Marvel and providing analysis and room temperature takes on the newest films, Star Wars and, of course, anime. Outside of GR, I love getting lost in a good 100-hour JRPG, Warzone, and kicking back on the (virtual) field with Football Manager. My work has also been featured in OPM, FourFourTwo, and Game Revolution.
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