An unofficial GTA 6 PC release is in sight. GTA 6 leaker Cyberleek has released the executable file for the Xbox build of the game, which was shared earlier this month, formally firing the starting shot on recompilation work that could soon see Rockstar's game running on PC.
Users flagged the November 23 release of the Xbox EXE online. "The torch passes to the open source recomp and emulation projects. Before trusting any file, verify it," a message from Cyberleek reads.
Project Leonida is at the forefront of those recompilation efforts, pushing for a native GTA 6 version based on the leaked Xbox build. One of Leonida's lead developers, Shayder, reacted to the executable leak on Twitter: "CL has just dropped the exe, expect a lot of static recompilation work to be done soon."
Leonida is currently available to access online, with its creators noting it "does not contain the game, keys or an executable, and it does not explain how to get them. You need your own copy, with its files already readable on disk. Nothing here decrypts or works around any protection." You'll be shocked to hear the recomp is co-authored by Claude AI.
The release of this executable has not changed that, but it has kicked the GTA 6 PC race into high gear.
Just hours after the EXE arrived, an update went out to the Leonida Discord server: "The game almost boots. Black screen, audio cuts off."
After the news broke, the Leonida Discord server buckled under an influx of new users, forcing the moderators to end a live stream amid a temporary outage. The server was "not nuked," says one admin.
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The latest Leonida status update reads: "Everything that can be done without the game's executable is in place, so work on booting can start as soon as one is available to a developer." Development is moving fast with that keystone now in place, though the game remains unplayable on PC.
An official GTA 6 PC version is expected to be released in the next year or two at the latest, following Rockstar's pattern with titles like GTA 5 and Red Dead Redemption 2.
Previously, CEO Strauss Zelnick of Rockstar owner Take-Two Interactive said GTA 6 being pirated is just "a fact of life," though he also said the company has its legal team on standby to handle any problems. I wonder how they'd react to a playable PC build surfacing, currently, less than one week after GTA 6's console launch.
Austin has been a game journalist for 12 years, having freelanced for the likes of PC Gamer, Eurogamer, IGN, Sports Illustrated, and more while finishing his journalism degree. He's been with GamesRadar+ since 2019. They've yet to realize his position is a cover for his career-spanning Destiny column, and he's kept the ruse going with a lot of news and the occasional feature, all while playing as many roguelikes as possible.
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