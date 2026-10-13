GTA 6 is coming to PC in just a few months according to new report, with Rockstar moving much faster than it did with GTA 5 and Red Dead Redemption 2

Reports have emerged that the PC release of GTA 6 could arrive much sooner than Rockstar Games' typical PC release schedule would suggest, with it reportedly set to drop before the end of March 2027.
A GTA 6 PC port is inevitable, obviously, but Rockstar has typically made PC players wait for its biggest games to come to PC. GTA 5 took 19 months to arrive on PC after its original Xbox 360 and PS3 release back in September 2013 (although it also had PS4 and Xbox One ports in the meantime), while Red Dead Redemption 2 took just over a year to come to PC – and neither beats the 14 years it took for Red Dead Redemption to leave consoles. So naturally, many expect we won't see GTA 6 on PC until November 2027 at the earliest, but reports suggest Rockstar could be breaking its trend.
According to four sources speaking to GamesBeat, Rockstar is reportedly planning to release GTA 6 on PC in the first quarter of 2027, which would be significantly earlier than a typical Rockstar release schedule.
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Last month, Strauss Zelnick, CEO of Take-Two, the owner of Rockstar, was asked whether the shortage of PS5 Pro consoles following the GTA 6 Extended Look had prompted any changes to the PC release strategy. While Zelnick didn't confirm anything outright, he did say that "the PC platform is becoming more and more important to our company over time."
If these rumors are true, I'd imagine we won't hear anything about the GTA PC port until after GTA 6 releases on PS5 and Xbox Series X|S. Everyone is expecting GTA 6 to be the biggest launch of all time, and I'd wager Rockstar doesn't want to lose out on any potential buyers who are happy to wait an extra four months. Not to mention, a lot of people very likely double-dipped on GTA 5 and Red Dead Redemption 2 after they got ported to PC.
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