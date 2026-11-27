Greeting us upon entry to the Prince Of Wales pub in London’s Brixton is a jazz quartet. That’s not a common sight at preview events – and, you’d assume, a somewhat incongruous one for the newest game from a studio known more for beatings than beats. Indeed, two hours later, an extended combat sequence climaxes with a very different kind of swing, as we clobber a moustachioed hunk of muscle with a long-handled sledgehammer. It’s not the only moment of violence here that causes a sharp intake of breath.
This member-exclusive Stranger Than Heaven cover story is taken from the December 2026 issue of Edge, which is on sale from November 28. To get access to Future issues as soon as they drop, you can Edge here.
Brutality and showmanship: that alchemical combination has defined RGG Studio’s catalogue to date. But the recipe feels a little different in the developer’s next release. If the Yakuza and Like A Dragon games have always had a little rhythm in their steel-capped shoes (certainly, karaoke remains one of the series’ most enduring asides), Stranger Than Heaven fully embraces its musicality. Notwithstanding the prominent presence of a certain contemporary rapper, any silliness has been largely jettisoned for this darker-toned saga that follows a single character across 50 years, from the early Taisho era through post-war Japan and into the 1960s. Yet it remains a crowdpleaser at heart, with a protagonist who appears to be a natural born entertainer.
It’s 1915 when we meet Makoto Daito, long before he begins his career as a showbiz promoter. Born in Kobe to a Japanese mother and an American father, he’s grown up in the US, but in Stranger Than Heaven’s prologue he’s in a hurry to escape it. Poorly disguised in a long, blonde wig, he creeps around a San Francisco harbour (so gloomy and nondescript it could be anywhere, really) ducking and scurrying to evade searching torch beams. There’s a tangible sense of desperation and peril to these early moments, the camera tight to Daito’s back as he staggers down an alleyway, grabbing a potato from a bin for sustenance as a broken light showers the ground in sparks.
Masayoshi Yokoyama, RGG Studio head and Stranger Than Heaven’s executive director, spills the secret behind these vibrant places: the reason RGG was able to pursue its ambitious plan to feature five cities from different eras is because of the quality of its in-house engine and its team’s considerable experience working with it. “A lot of what we’re able to do with different time periods, we can only really do with the Dragon Engine,” he says. “There are so many things we can do with colours and lighting and atmosphere that we couldn’t really do with Unreal, so I think that’s one of our major strengths as a studio from the art perspective.” Art director Daishi Kanaya follows up: “One thing that might be a little bit unique is that we don’t really do that much concept art. We tend to be more skilled at doing 3D models, so we create a very early 3D mockup of the various areas we’re recreating and then we play through and test it and we talk about what we need to do to tweak it, and iterate on it that way.”
The other secret to creating a memorable period setting, Yokoyama tells us, is finding the sweet spot between enjoyable and realistic: these places should feel authentic without necessarily being a true reflection of the time. “If you got in a time machine and went over to Kokura, it would probably be a pretty empty, kind of boring place,” he says. “Sure, you could go into shops and houses” – and indeed, we note that more doors are literally open to Daito than ever were for Kiryu or Kasuga – “but there wouldn’t be anything that would be exciting for a modern person.” Rather than historical fact, he adds, it’s “more like historical fun fiction”.
Like a Dragon's Dogma
But while the lustre and depth of his new land provide an initial wow factor, fun is in short supply for Daito early on. Locals frequently aim slurs and insults as he passes by. “Dirty foreigner,” one says. “Go back to where you came from,” spits another. He might have crossed an ocean, but his mixed heritage means discrimination has followed him like a shadow. Even when taking part in one of the various side activities – among them a wonderfully dramatic card-slamming minigame, and spinning-top battles that play like an early-20th-century Beyblade – he can’t escape it. After losing an arm-wrestling contest to Daito, the defeated local shakes his head, muttering, “Lost to a damn keto”, a derogatory term for a white person that loosely translates as “hairy barbarian”.
LEAD BY EXAMPLE
Abe points out that his own background is hardly unique: “Our lead actor, Yu Shirota [Daito], and co-star, Dean Fujioka [Shinjo], both have experiences living abroad, and some members of our development team have had similar experiences as well. I think this shared sensitivity really helped shape the story.” Producer Hiroyuki Sakamoto chips in to praise Shirota’s efforts. “We wanted to make sure that we had one voice actor who could portray a younger version and an older version of the character’s voice,” he says. “Doing the direction for that was a very long and involved process when we were coaching them.”
This, Yokoyama says, will be a significant part of Daito’s story; he’ll encounter this kind of prejudice throughout the game’s 50-year span. “From a Japanese perspective… I’m in my 50s right now, but when I was a kid, there were very few people from different backgrounds, or non-Japanese people who were in Japan.” As western culture becomes more influential and societal attitudes change, he adds, the world won’t be quite as hostile towards Daito later on. But nor is the story going to sugar-coat the typical immigrant experience. “Really, it’s going to sit with him. It’s something he will struggle with for his entire life.”
Opportunities for people like Daito, in other words, are in relatively short supply. As such, it’s no surprise when he soon ends up being drawn into Kokura’s underworld. The head of a local gang has a mistress, and Daito is tasked with stealing her away from him. Yet in Tae Matsumoto, a waitress, he finds something of a kindred spirit. “Sold off” when she was 12, she admits, she’s likewise had to figure out how to overcome adversity to make her way in the world. Played with real tenderness by Yu Shirota and Shogun’s Moeka Hoshi, the scene is more than a meet-cute; it’s a pivotal moment for our protagonist. Daito is visibly moved at her suggestion that he’s returned “home”; he might not have thought about it much, but a feeling of belonging is clearly what he’s been searching for.
It’s a moment that perhaps carries extra resonance knowing its director shares a certain kinship with Daito, and he was able to draw from his own upbringing. [Game director] Mikinobu Abe may not have his protagonist’s mixed heritage, but he “grew up abroad, returned to Japan, then went overseas again before eventually coming back to Japan,” he says. “Because of that, I’ve had experiences that are, in some ways, like what [Daito] goes through in the story,” he adds. “Though, of course, without the fighting or elements of the underground world.” These personal experiences, he says, have afforded him a perspective that means he understands the game’s protagonist and key themes on a deeper level: “The uncertainty, the feeling of navigating different cultures and identities, and the question of where you truly belong.” While he says the specifics of Daito’s background might not be relatable to everyone, the underlying emotions are more universal. “Ultimately, I think the feeling of not knowing where you belong is something many people can relate to – whether it comes from changing schools, starting a new job, or moving to a new town. My hope is that his story can resonate with people around the world and perhaps give them a little courage.”
DIRECTOR'S COMMENTARY
While Abe’s background gave him a “helpful perspective” when shaping Daito’s story, he deflects a question about whether his fluency in English had any bearing on him being the right choice to direct the game. Instead, he credits studio head Masayoshi Yokoyama for allowing the studio’s younger staff to make their mark here. “We have a philosophy that age and career length are not deciding factors,” he says. “We make decisions based on each person’s ability and creative sensibility. I personally feel that it wasn’t about simply giving the younger generation an opportunity, but because the project needed to be something truly new.
If Daito’s mission doesn’t entirely go as planned, being spotted with Matsumoto has had the desired result for his employer – and an undesirable consequence for her. Now he faces his biggest challenge yet – just as Stranger Than Heaven’s combat system faces its sternest stress test so far. It’s certainly a distinctive setup, with RGG Studio effectively splitting the controller in two. Tap the left and right bumpers and Daito throws a light punch with the corresponding arm; either trigger launches a heavier blow from that side. Press both triggers together and he’ll grapple with his opponent, and straddle them if they subsequently topple over. You need to break a rival’s will – represented by a tiny radial meter – before you can break his face. When it empties, another squeeze of the triggers is enough to finish him off.
As for incoming blows, you hold the rightmost face button to block, and then, in concert with the bumpers, parry in the direction they come from. Get the timing right – which feels like a fine art at first – and you can (literally) trigger a thumping counterattack. A dodge is also available, and perhaps a better option when facing a knife, though lateral swerves seem less reliable than simply taking a step back.
There’s no denying that it takes some getting used to, not least given the deliberate pace of these encounters. Yet it also feels measured rather than sluggish or unresponsive; it’s not the same as, say, fighting a nimble boss as the heavyweight Saejima in Yakuza 4 or 5. Heft, impact and a sense of real danger are at the centre of Stranger Than Heaven’s combat: each punch really connects, and as such there’s a bludgeoning force to even low-level street brawls. They crop up less often here, but you’ll always know you’ve been in a fight.
In any case, it’s a very different setup from what we’re used to, even if it’s not the first time RGG Studio has radically overhauled a melee system. But why now, and why this specific approach? Could it, perhaps, be something to do with Daito’s background; a way to somehow systematise his mixed heritage? That particular question gets short shrift (and what seems like a quizzical raised eyebrow) from Yokoyama, yet the approach seems to have stemmed from a desire to consider the controller from the perspective of someone who hasn’t used one before – someone entering an unfamiliar environment, to put it another way.
“If you’ve never touched a controller before, you don’t have any pre-established notions, so I think it’s fairly common sense that if you hit the left button, you’d expect the left side of the character to move,” he says, before offering an unusual explanation for his thought process. “A slight diversion, but why are jeans blue? Nobody really thinks about this. But I think that people who ask these questions – people who doubt everything they see, and [wonder], ‘Why is this the way it is?’ – I have the conviction that those people are natural game creators.”
Back in the game, we’re given the opportunity for a dry run for the forthcoming ‘raid’ on the ironworks where Matsumoto is held, with an entertaining aside in which we’re asked to take on a shift as warehouse security, seeking out thieves and duffing them up before they can make their escape. Here, we’re largely able to muddle through with simple combos. It’s not until the real thing that we really have to think about what we’re doing. And, for that matter, who we’re shoeing: since we’ve got some allies with us, it begins with a full-blown melee that feels closer to the chaotic scraps of realtime Like A Dragon than any prior encounter.
CHASTE HQ
When Matsumoto invites Daito back to her place, he shows he’s cut from a similar cloth to past RGG Studio heroes when it comes to romance. There’s a telling moment when she disrobes, revealing signs of physical abuse. The camera lingers on her bruises, though cuts away before she shows too much skin: a reminder that while violence can be graphic in this world, nudity remains a no-no. Then again, perhaps that’s reflective of Daito’s inexperience in the bedroom. This has the feel of a pivotal moment in the story: when she confesses her ambition to become a singer (“a fool’s dream”), there’s a sense that fate may prevent that happening.
Having been encouraged to tool up for the job, we realise that each weapon type alters the rhythm of the action. A blade resembling a cut throat razor allows us to attack more swiftly than a katana, albeit with lower damage output. But even if it slows us down, there’s nothing quite as efficient as a sledgehammer. Few opponents at this stage can close the distance quickly enough to prevent us getting off a charged attack. In any case, we’ve stockpiled enough of 1915’s equivalent of Staminan – a blue-hued medicinal beverage that is briskly quaffed with a tap of the D-pad – to recover from any mistakes. Then comes the boss, or rather the actual boss’s much tougher bodyguard: a bald, shirtless heavy whose moustache is as sculpted as his abs. These one-on-one fights with hardier foes demand a little more care than simply wading in with both fists; even so, he’s no match for blunt force, that pre-fight visit to the blacksmith paying off in the speed with which he’s dispatched.
With similarly indecent haste, we’re shuffled onto the next section of the game. Fourteen years on, Daito finds himself in Kure City, Hiroshima – and if his suit is anything to go by, he’s not only better off than he was, but a fully fledged yakuza. (A brief stop-off at a local bathhouse subsequently reveals he’s got the body ink to prove it.) Encouraged by our prior success – and our lead’s newfound swagger, evident from the way he strolls around town – we make an immediate beeline for an underground fight club. It’s a good way to test just how well you’ve mastered the nuances of combat, and even to pick up a few new tricks. You can also challenge yourself to conquer previously beaten competitors with various selfenforced constraints, earning rewards only if you finish off an opponent while straddling them, without taking a hit, or perhaps limiting yourself to delivering a beatdown with fists alone. Without being able to call upon our beloved hammer, we end up on the floor more than once, and adversaries won’t relent if you’re grounded; you might have to roll out of the way of an incoming punch or two while prone.
It says much for the developer’s view of downtime that a bout of meditation at Daito’s home also involves him thinking about smashing people’s heads in: in a soft-focus dreamworld, you can engage in no-stakes practice sessions for different types of encounter. Yet as time advances another 14 years, to a bustling entertainment district in wartime Osaka, the sounds of blades clashing and fists meeting faces – not to mention the slurs cast in Daito’s direction – are a little lower in the mix.
If the jazz quartet hadn’t already clued us in, it’s quickly obvious just how important RGG Studio considers music to be in Stranger Than Heaven. (‘The Song Of Life’ would have been the perfect title had Yakuza 6 not got there first.) Abe shows us a cutscene from Kokura where, in a rare unguarded moment, Daito and Shinjo begin singing a song from their youth, before launching into an impromptu street performance – a joyful antidote to all the prejudice they’ve encountered so far. Or perhaps more than an antidote – a way to circumvent it, even. “When the Beatles came to Japan, everybody flipped their lid,” Yokoyama says. “They had a huge effect on the musical landscape of Japan. As an entertainer, being part of that cultural influence, there is this aspect of Daito’s story where he’s overcoming this kind of discrimination towards outsiders.”
’PAC HEAT
We don’t see him during our demo, but the presence of Tupac Shakur has proven controversial. Yokoyama is unabashed, although his rationale is somewhat unexpected. “When you have actors on screen who have actual real-life relationships, you as the viewer or player are very excited by that,” he says. “Like if Martin Sheen and Charlie Sheen are in the same movie – you’re thinking about the background these actors have together, and how that relates to their roles. I think anybody who knows the relationship that Snoop Dogg and Tupac had would be really excited about how the relationships work within the game.”
This idea, that entertainment can lead to enlightenment, might partly explain one of Stranger Than Heaven’s more unlikely supporting characters. We first meet him on the ship that brings Daito to Japan, but the enigmatic Orpheus – played by Snoop Dogg as Snoop Dogg – has more than just a cameo role to play. That’s in keeping with Yokoyama’s preference for “fun fiction” over historical fact, though nowhere is that philosophy more apparent than in the encounters with this walking anachronism. The studio head gives fulsome praise to Snoop’s rapping skills, though it seems his influence stretched beyond contributing a verse to the game’s main theme. When Orpheus invites Daito to learn how to roll a herbal cigarette (“I’ve smoked across the globe, homie”) which can be used for a pre-fight boost, we get a hint of the extra “creative input” he provided.
But by 1943, Daito’s become known as ‘The King of Sotenbori’, and doesn’t need any celebrity assistance to make a name for himself among the bright lights. It’s the most glitzy, glamorous stop on his life’s journey by a distance, though it’s the sounds rather than the sights that come to the fore here. A jab of the one previously unemployed face button quietens the hurly-burly, as Daito listens out for anything that might inspire him, this quasi-scanning technique letting him pick up anything he ‘digs’. That might be something overtly musical: a cheerful keyboard player, say, or a street-corner plate drummer. But the essence of other sounds can be harnessed, too: an old clock and a blacksmith’s anvil lending a percussive twist, or even a mewling baby providing a form of melancholic inspiration. Daito can bring these to a local composer to add fresh spins on existing tunes that fall into a wide variety of genres: country blues, New Orleans and gypsy jazz, slow boogies, marches and early pop music. Depending on your audience, you might want to transform a mid-paced number into a sultry ballad, or spice up a downtempo number to really get a place rocking.
Even before we get to actually putting on a show, it’s clear this is much more than a side hustle – as Abe affirms, telling us he worked closely with sound director Mitsuharu Fukuyama from the very beginning. “The idea of having Daito be a promoter came very early on when we were drafting the story elements of the game. We were thinking about our options, and ‘promoter’ came up fairly quickly as the answer.” Daito could at one point have been a singer, Fukuyama muses, but since his story eventually becomes intertwined with the origins of the Tojo Clan, it made less sense for him to be a performer. “We imagined what the early yakuza would have done [for their main] source of income, so making him a music promoter doing backend business for concerts made a lot of sense.”
In turn, that led to the decision to give him a natural ear for music, and the process for gathering up sounds from his environment to inspire fresh compositions – which again demanded extensive research, as well as a degree of creative licence. Having to rely on analogue vinyl recordings as a foundation meant trying to “reconstruct the real-world sounds behind the noise and limitations of those old recordings,” Abe says. “We also paid close attention to the period settings, when mechanical sounds were far less common than they are today. And for the music, we studied the characteristics of each era from the Taisho and Showa periods to the pre-war and post-war years – while also considering the influence of foreign cultures and musical trends of the time.” Little wonder there’s a visible crackle of excitement and colour as Daito tunes into the frequency of these sounds. Controller rumble is accompanied by a fizz of light as if he’s having a revelation – inspired, Abe adds, praising his UI team in the process, by music visualisers and audio-editing software.
With enough sounds banked, it’s time to put together a setlist, and to hire a band to play it. Certain musicians might be cheaper to employ, but do you really want the services of a saxophonist whose skills, according to Daito’s files, have “plateaued a bit”? You can prepare stage effects in advance, if you think a smoky jazz number mightn’t be quite smoky enough, say, or if a slow boogie could be enlivened by some appropriate mood lighting. What follows doesn’t demand you possess the same sense of rhythm as Daito – the input timings are more generous than Like A Dragon’s karaoke sessions – but if you manage your lighting and sound cues correctly, you can potentially turn a good performance into a great one. We don’t miss a beat, and yet, to our dismay, we’ve not managed to break even. It’s all well and good winning over your audience, but the bar wasn’t exactly packed. Well, that’s showbiz – you’ve got to speculate to accumulate.
Even before our hands-on time runs out, there’s a sense that RGG Studio has done likewise. As we release another charged sledgehammer attack into the right temple of an advancing enemy – wondering if these are some of the most satisfying impacts since Monster Hunter – we’re equally moved to consider what a big swing this is for a team that has been largely playing the hits for a while. Just before the jazz quartet returns to play us out, we’re treated to a medley of songs from different eras of the game, not only suggesting that we’ve barely scratched the surface but also hinting at where its creator’s priorities lie. As Stranger Than Heaven’s irresistible main theme talks about turning pain into a weapon, and we catch its director – who must have heard it countless times – unselfconsciously mouthing the lyrics and tapping his feet, the combination of poppy show tunes and dextrous raps can’t help but remind us of another musical story about an immigrant making a name for himself overseas.
True, Stranger Than Heaven might be too, well, strange to be a Hamilton-sized hit. Yet it’s possessed of a similarly exuberant, pioneering spirit. This is, you sense, a big moment for RGG Studio’s younger generation, entrusted by its veterans to tell a very different kind of story from that of Kazuma Kiryu and Ichiban Kasuga – and to take a few bold risks in the process. Whether the two distinct halves of its identity can sustain a story spanning half a century remains to be seen. But the signs are that this young, scrappy and hungry crew, much like Makoto Daito himself, are not about to throw away their shot.
Chris is Edge's former deputy editor, having previously spent a decade as a freelance critic. With more than 15 years' experience in print and online journalism, he has contributed features, interviews, reviews and more to the likes of PC Gamer, GamesRadar and The Guardian. He is Total Film’s resident game critic, and has a keen interest in cinema. Three (relatively) recent favourites: Hyper Light Drifter, Tetris Effect, Return Of The Obra Dinn.
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