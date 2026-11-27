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A new Avengers: Doomsday TV spot has hit the internet, and it appears to show Steve Rogers in Latveria.
In the new footage, which you can see below, we briefly see Steve on a circular structure in Latveria. He uses Mjolnir to summon lightning, though what he's doing and why he needs the hammer is a mystery for now.
The TV spot also pokes fun at Chris Evans's past in the Fantastic Four, when he played Johnny Storm in two of the Fox-era movies. Steve's son asks him if he can shoot lasers out of his eyes, catch fire, or fly, since he's a superhero. Johnny Storm, of course, can engulf his body in flames and fly.
"We love this film. We've poured a lot into it. We've had seven years to think about it. We've got Robert back, greatest actor in the world," co-director Joe Russo said recently. "I think it is unlike any movie that's been made in the Marvel universe up to this point. It's tonally very different. It's very surprising, and I think the audience is going to be very surprised when they see the movie."
I'm a Senior Entertainment Writer here at GamesRadar+, covering all things film and TV for the site's Total Film section. I previously worked on the Disney magazines team at Immediate Media, and also wrote on the CBeebies, MEGA!, and Star Wars Galaxy titles after graduating with a BA in English.
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