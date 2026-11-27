James Marsden says his comic-accurate Cyclops suit in Avengers: Doomsday gives the audience “everything that they want to see" – even if the actor might not be feeling so snug after stepping out of the black leather.
“The comic-accurate suit was very exciting for me to do, but [they] still haven’t figured out the comfort thing yet,” Marsden told Entertainment Weekly of his brightly colored ensemble piece, which largely mirrors the X-Men leader's traditional wear.
“No, it was great. It was one of those pinch-me moments where you’re playing this iconic character and then coming back and giving the fans everything that they want to see.”
Famously, the original X-Men trilogy cracked a joke at the expense of the superhero group's colorful array of costumes. When Hugh Jackman's Wolverine grumbled about the black leather in 2000's X-Men, Cyclops deadpanned if he would prefer "yellow spandex" instead.
In recent years, Marvel Studios has given the X-Men its due on the costume front. Deadpool and Wolverine not only featured Logan in his traditional yellow and blue outfit, but also dealt Gambit a winning hand with his comic book-style suit.
With Disney's acquisition of Fox, Kevin Feige – who had a behind-the-scenes production role on the first X-Men – is finally able to make his cinematic universe dreams come true, with even Marsden admitting there had been "so much chatter" in the past about bringing the mutant team to the MCU.
I'm the Senior Entertainment Writer here at GamesRadar+, focusing on news, features, and interviews with some of the biggest names in film and TV. On-site, you'll find me marveling at Marvel and providing analysis and room temperature takes on the newest films, Star Wars and, of course, anime. Outside of GR, I love getting lost in a good 100-hour JRPG, Warzone, and kicking back on the (virtual) field with Football Manager. My work has also been featured in OPM, FourFourTwo, and Game Revolution.
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