The Lord of the Rings: The Hunt for Gollum has wrapped filming, but we're still yet to see a proper first look at our favorite characters returning. However, that hasn't stopped fake images of the movie circulating online, which Frodo star Elijah Wood has been quick to point out.
An online publication posted on Twitter what it called the "first look behind the scenes images" of the upcoming film. This featured mock-ups of Lee Pace's return as Thranduil, Ian McKellen back as Gandalf the Grey, and Wood as Frodo Baggins, as well as what it branded as the first look at Jamie Dornan as Aragorn and Anya Taylor-Joy as Seren.
It's pretty clear they are AI-mock-ups as they feature strange, uncanny details like changing coffee cup sizes and odd expressions on faces, but Wood wanted to make sure fans knew they were fake. Posting on Twitter he replied to the images writing, "this is AI BS". Following his post, the social media site has now added a label confirming the detail.
The only official images we've had of the upcoming Lord of the Rings movie come from a behind-the-scenes video posted by Warner Bros. Shared in September, these feature new looks at the Shire as well as a glimpse at the back of Frodo's head.
Andy Serkis recently shared another glimpse at the set to mark the end of filming. While this didn't contain any footage from the movie, it did feature the actors' Gollum voice once again.
I’m the Deputy Entertainment Editor here at GamesRadar+, covering TV and film for the Total Film and SFX sections online. I previously worked as a Senior Showbiz Reporter and SEO TV reporter at Express Online for three years. I've also written for The Resident magazines and Amateur Photographer, before specializing in entertainment.
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