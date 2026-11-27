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Avengers: Doomsday is now just around the corner and sees Simu Liu return as Shang-Chi for the first time in five years. The star, who last appeared in Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings, will join the fight against Doctor Doom in the upcoming Marvel Phase 6 movie.
Not too much is known yet about his storyline in the new movie, but we have seen a glimpse of his fight with Channing Tatum's Gambit in the trailer. Teasing the upcoming skirmish, Liu says they tried to make it as practical as they could.
"To have a scene partner like Channing [Tatum], who is as insistent as I was about getting to do as much of it as possible, was critical to the success of that scene," Liu told Entertainment Weekly. "It was cool to have a dance partner who was as down to get into it as I was. There’s a lot of valid criticisms about the use of CGI in movies and everything, but for what it's worth, I think we really strived to make that sequence in particular as practical as it possibly could have been."
This isn't the only fight scene that we've had an insight into ahead of Doomsday. A new TV spot showing Magneto and Doom facing off on the battlefield as the iconic X-Men star tried to rip Doom's mask off his face. It's fair to say it didn't go to plan.
I’m the Deputy Entertainment Editor here at GamesRadar+, covering TV and film for the Total Film and SFX sections online. I previously worked as a Senior Showbiz Reporter and SEO TV reporter at Express Online for three years. I've also written for The Resident magazines and Amateur Photographer, before specializing in entertainment.
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