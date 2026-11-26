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Avengers: Doomsday arrives this December, and it sees Earth's Mightiest Heroes go up against Robert Downey Jr.'s Doctor Doom. How and why Doom and Tony Stark shares the same face is still a mystery for now.
"People wondered, 'Is Doom just a variant of another character? Is this just a shortcut to bringing back another character?' The answer is no. He’s Victor Von Doom," Kevin Feige said recently, only confusing us further.
I'm a Senior Entertainment Writer here at GamesRadar+, covering all things film and TV for the site's Total Film section. I previously worked on the Disney magazines team at Immediate Media, and also wrote on the CBeebies, MEGA!, and Star Wars Galaxy titles after graduating with a BA in English.
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