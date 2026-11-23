The new teaser features Robert Downey Jr.'s Doctor Doom as he faces the Avengers, but firstly focuses on Steve Rogers' choice of a lifetime as he is visited by the Fantastic Four and leaves Peggy and their son behind.
What follows is largely what has been in marketing to date, including the Sentinels being raised by Doom at the X-Mansion. But we get an extra cherry on top: Doomsday's own 'assembling' scene, featuring the X-Men, Captain America, Steve Rogers, and plenty more heroes besides.
As one of the OG Avengers, Thor also does his level best to rally the troops, even throwing in a line that might resonate with casual audiences. "I don't even know who half of you are," he says at one point, but is still ready to team up with them against the universe-ending threat of Doom and the incursions.
As the official synopsis teases, the heroes from three different universes will have to come together to face their biggest foe yet: Victor Von Doom. The Avengers, Wakandans, and New Avengers join with the Fantastic Four and the original X-Men, meaning the cast list features everyone from Chris Evans to Ian McKellen as more than 30 heroes line up on the battlefield.
Not only that, but Kevin Feige also debunked a pretty huge theory in a new interview with Empire magazine. "People wondered, ‘Is Doom just a variant of another character? Is this just a shortcut to bringing back another character?’ The answer is no. He's Victor Von Doom," Feige teased.
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Just when we think we know what's happening, Feige debunks it... It seems like we'll just have to wait for the epic movie to arrive in theaters before we find out all of the secrets that Marvel has been holding in all this time.
Avengers: Doomsday arrives in US theaters on December 18 and a few days earlier in the UK on December 16. For more on the MCU, check out our guide to the Marvel timeline and how to watch the Marvel movies in order.
I’m the Deputy Entertainment Editor here at GamesRadar+, covering TV and film for the Total Film and SFX sections online. I previously worked as a Senior Showbiz Reporter and SEO TV reporter at Express Online for three years. I've also written for The Resident magazines and Amateur Photographer, before specializing in entertainment.