Robert Downey Jr. posts cryptic Avengers: Doomsday teaser: "Time will tell; Doom won't"

Robert Downey Jr. is teasing something rather cryptic over on Instagram... and we're thinking it has to be the final Avengers: Doomsday trailer.
In the video, which can be viewed below, Downey is standing in a green sweater... kind of looking like he's up to no good. While he doesn't say anything in the video, the caption reads: "Patience, subjects... Time will tell. Doom won’t..."
Empire Magazine dropped the cover story for their special Doomsday issue, and teased that something else was arriving at 4 PM tomorrow (though this could be 4 PM BST, as Empire is a UK-based magazine), and we have a feeling that it may very well be the final Avengers: Doomsday trailer ahead of the film's December 18 release.
Because the promotion for Doomsday started with a bunch of "special clips" before we got a proper trailer, tomorrow's trailer might be something out of the ordinary as well. We still don't know what the movie is actually about, although the Russo brothers confirmed to Empire that he is indeed the villain of the movie, and that even though he's got some trauma... we should definitely be scared of him. I mean, did you see that VisionQuest episode 8 post-credits scene? He resurrected an entire Avenger from the dead... for nefarious reasons, of course.
Lauren Milici is a Senior Entertainment Writer for GamesRadar+ based in New York City. She previously reported on breaking news for The Independent's Indy100 and created TV and film listicles for Ranker. Her work has been published in Fandom, Nerdist, Paste Magazine, Vulture, PopSugar, Fangoria, and more.
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