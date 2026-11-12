Are Deadpool and Wolverine in Avengers: Doomsday? New WGA listing reveals Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman have writing credits

Some Marvel fans are hopeful that Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman will make an appearance in Avengers: Doomsday after the pair has been given an "additional writing credit" on the film.
The official WGA (Writers Guild of America) entry for the film lists the writing credits as follows: "Stephen McFeely and Michael Waldron and Eric Pearson and Chris McKenna and Erik Sommers and Jeff Loveness and Andrew Lanham and Destin Daniel Cretton and Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman."
It's Marvel... so anyone could pop up at quite literally any moment in time. I mean, just look at that surprise post-credits scene at the end of VisionQuest. Elizabeth Olsen told press more than once that she would not be appearing in Avengers: Doomsday on account of the whole her being dead at the end of Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness... but she's indeed back in action, albeit under the control of Doctor Doom, in the upcoming movie.
Because the inclusion of pre-Disney Fox-owned Marvel characters in Deadpool and Wolverine led to the inclusion of the pre-Disney Fox-owned X-Men in Doomsday... it would make a whole lot of sense for Deadpool and Wolverine to appear, especially since the oncoming incursions that are set to destroy several different universes... not just the MCU's Earth-616. We'll just have to wait and see.
Lauren Milici is a Senior Entertainment Writer for GamesRadar+ based in New York City. She previously reported on breaking news for The Independent's Indy100 and created TV and film listicles for Ranker. Her work has been published in Fandom, Nerdist, Paste Magazine, Vulture, PopSugar, Fangoria, and more.
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