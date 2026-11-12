Epic Games boss Tim Sweeney says Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang stepping down amid multiple affair allegations marks "a sad day for Nvidia, developers, America, and all humanity"

You're probably aware by now of the scandal at Nvidia. Outgoing CEO Jensen Huang has announced his departure following allegations of two extramarital affairs within the last week. This is reverberating through the tech and games industries, causing Epic Games CEO Tim Sweeney to weigh in.
He did so on Twitter, where he expressed considerable respect for Huang. "A sad day for Nvidia, developers, America, and all humanity," he writes. "Jensen founded and ran one of the few companies to reach a massive scale while driving massive continued innovation and ubiquity, while others fell into the trap of ever-increasing extraction."
In the interest of my own sanity, I'm going to gloss over anyone calling the transition of CEOs anywhere a "sad day for humanity." Nonetheless, Sweeney continued tweeting about the matter.
"It’s terribly sad and, in my opinion, far too much government heavy-handedness - including through leaks and anonymous sourcing to journalists with dubious motives - no excuse for abandoning due process," he says, presumably in reference to the reporting and current internal investigations going on surrounding the alleged impropriety.
The government involvement stems from the belief one of Huang's relationships was with a potential Chinese operative. Information is limited at present, and is likely to remain so for the foreseeable future.
"Look at all of the free passes government has given to Apple in its efforts to monopolize app distribution and payments - including cover for lawbreaking here and in allied nations overseas," Sweeney adds in another follow-up tweet. "Selective enforcement and opaque dealing are antithetical to a free nation."
His first post referenced a tweet he made in 2024, celebrating Huang's position at the forefront of Nvidia and highlighting how closely Epic and the hardware manufacturer have worked in the past, particularly through the Unreal Engine. How that business agreement continues is something that'll need to be worked out with Huang's successor.
Sign up to the GamesRadar+ Newsletter
Weekly digests, tales from the communities you love, and more
Chief financial officer and executive vice president Colette Kress is now interim CEO, while Nvidia shareholders begin the process of finding his replacement.
Anthony is an Irish entertainment and games journalist, now based in Glasgow. He previously served as Senior Anime Writer at Dexerto and News Editor at The Digital Fix, on top of providing work for Variety, IGN, Den of Geek, PC Gamer, and many more. Besides Studio Ghibli, horror movies, and The Muppets, he enjoys action-RPGs, heavy metal, and pro-wrestling. He interviewed Animal once, not that he won’t stop going on about it or anything.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.