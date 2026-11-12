All Ocarina of Time Great Fairy locations

The Great Fairy Fountains in Zelda Ocarina of Time Remake are unlocked in different ways, and each of the six Fairies will grant you a brand new power or upgrade that can't be unlocked any other way. Some of these are hugely important, and though none of the Great Fairies are mandatory to progress, they can make the OoT hugely easier and arguably more fun - as long as you can afford the hefty prices involved in getting them to bestow their powers and gifts on you. Below I'll tell you where to find all Great Fairy Fountains in Zelda Ocarina of Time Remake, what you need to open their sealed locations, and how to get the powers that they bestow.
All Great Fairy Fountain locations in Zelda Ocarina of Time Remake
There are six Great Fairies in The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time. Below I'll lay out a quick summary of how to find all of them, and go into further depth on each one below.
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Location
Items needed
Donation Cost (Rupees)
Power/Upgrade
North Death Mountain Trail (Child), left of the entrance to the Death Mountain Summit behind a cracked rock.
Bombs
25
Din's Fire. Summon a firestorm around Link that burns nearby enemies at the cost of 2 Magic.
Hyrule Castle (Child), on the righthand side just past the gatehouse behind a cracked rock.
Bombs
50
Gift of Improved Spin. Increase the range and damage of your spin attack.
Zora's Fountain (Child), on the Southeast Wall behind a cracked rock.
Bombs
100
Farore's Wind. Place a marker that you can warp back to at any time at the cost of 2 Magic.
Death Mountain Crater, (Adult), on the West wall behind a stronger boulder.
Megaton Hammer
200
Gift of Doubled Magic. Double the maximum capacity of your magic meter.
Evil Desert Colossus (Adult), on the North cliff face behind a cracked rock.
Bombs or Megaton Hammer.
300
Nayru's Love. Trigger temporary invulnerability at the cost of 4 Magic.
Ganondorf's Castle (Adult), on the North wall, to the right of the entrance bridge, behind a very heavy stone you need to lift.
Golden Gauntlets
500
Gift of Halved Damage. Permanently take half damage from all enemies and damage sources.
Whenever you find a Great Fairy fountain, you'll have to give them a certain amount of Rupees in order to get their gift. Because of the high costs involved in the later fountains, you'll have to unlock larger wallets through the Gold Skulltula side quest simply to be able to pay for the high cost Fairies.
Gift: Din's Fire. Summon a firestorm around Link that burns nearby enemies at the cost of 2 Magic.
The first Great Fairy most will find is in the North of the Death Mountain Trail, behind a rock that can be destroyed with Bombs. You'll need to have cleared Goron City and Dodongo's Cavern to unlock Bombs, but you can come straight here as a child afterwards.
Hyrule Castle Great Fairy location
Requires: Bombs
Cost: 50 Rupees
Gift: Gift of Improved Spin. Increase the range and damage of your spin attack.
Straight after unlocking bombs, you can also head back to Hyrule Castle. Past the gatehouse, just on the right hand side, is another rock you can blow up with explosives. The Great Fairy's fountain is just past that.
Zora's Fountain Great Fairy location
Requires: Bombs
Cost: 100 Rupees
Gift: Farore's Wind. Place a marker that you can warp back to at any time at the cost of 2 Magic.
As part of the quest to find Ruto in Zelda Ocarina of Time, you'll be given access to the Zora's Fountain, behind the Zora's Domain. Once you make it here, head to the Southernmost point to find a wall you can blow up with bombs to find the Farore's Wind fairy.
Death Mountain Crater Great Fairy location
Requires: Megaton Hammer
Cost: 200 Rupees
Gift: Gift of Doubled Magic. Double the maximum capacity of your magic meter.
After having completed the Fire Temple as an adult, you'll be returned to this entrance area, now having unlocked the Megaton Hammer, used to destroy larger boulders. Go to the West side of the area and there'll be one you can smash to gain access to the fountain.
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Evil Desert Colossus Great Fairy location
Requires: Megaton Hammer or Bombs
Cost: 200 Rupees
Gift: Nayru's Love. Trigger temporary invulnerability at the cost of 4 Magic.
Having made it to the Desert Colossus as an adult, before you go inside, check the Northern cliffs to find a rock that can be destroyed either with Bombs or the Hammer.
Ganondorf's Castle Great Fairy location
Requires: Golden Gauntlets
Cost: 500 Rupees
Gift: Gift of Halved Damage. Permanently take half damage from all enemies and damage sources.
The final, most powerful Fairy is found as an adult at the entrance to Ganondorf's Castle, on the East Wall. There's a boulder here you need the Golden Gauntlets to lift, which are found in Ganondorf's Castle itself. Once you have them, come back out and pay the 500 Rupees for this major endgame buff.
Joel Franey is a writer, journalist, podcaster and Very Tired Man with a BA from Brunel University, a Masters from Sussex University and a decade working in games journalism, often focused on guides coverage but also in reviews, features and news. His love of games is strongest when it comes to groundbreaking narratives like Disco Elysium, UnderTale and Baldur's Gate 3, as well as innovative or refined gameplay experiences like XCOM, Sifu, Arkham Asylum or Slay the Spire. He is a firm believer that the vast majority of games would be improved by adding a grappling hook, and if they already have one, they should probably add another just to be safe. You can find old work of his at Eurogamer, Gfinity, USgamer, SFX Magazine, RPS, Dicebreaker, VG247, and more.
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