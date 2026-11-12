The new 50th anniversary Lego Star Wars sets are great, but I’m most interested in their weird collectible minifigures

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A new, old hope

Lego Han Solo, Luke Skywalker, Darth Vader, and Princess Leia concept art minifigures divided by white lines
(Image credit: Lego)
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An entire battalion's worth of new Lego Star Wars sets have dropped out of hyperspace like a Rebel fleet about to take on the Empire, and while they look incredible (I'm genuinely excited to grab some of these), I'm most interested in the bizarro minifigures some come with.

Unveiled at the Lego store as part of A New Hope's 50th anniversary, there are seven new Lego Star Wars sets in total spanning a host of budgets and styles. The lineup includes massive display pieces you can hang on your wall alongside dioramas and playsets, but a few have a special bonus feature - an extra minifigure based on concept art for the original Star Wars. Han Solo, Luke Skywalker, Darth Vader, and Princess Leia all looked pretty different with their original designs, and they stand out from their usual iterations from the best Lego sets. You can see them in the image above.

Want a better look at the sets themselves? I've listed them below, and they all hit shelves at the beginning of January 2027.

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Speaking of new kits, a Lego Yoshi set has been teased for 2027, and clues suggest it'll be pretty big.

Benjamin Abbott
Benjamin Abbott
Tabletop & Merch Editor

I've been writing about games in one form or another since 2012, but these days you'll find me managing GamesRadar+'s tabletop gaming and toy coverage (I spend my time here handling everything from board game reviews to the latest Lego news). I've also been obsessed with Warhammer since the 1990s, and love nothing more than running tabletop RPGs like D&D as a Dungeon Master.

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