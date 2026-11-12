The new 50th anniversary Lego Star Wars sets are great, but I’m most interested in their weird collectible minifigures

An entire battalion's worth of new Lego Star Wars sets have dropped out of hyperspace like a Rebel fleet about to take on the Empire, and while they look incredible (I'm genuinely excited to grab some of these), I'm most interested in the bizarro minifigures some come with.
Unveiled at the Lego store as part of A New Hope's 50th anniversary, there are seven new Lego Star Wars sets in total spanning a host of budgets and styles. The lineup includes massive display pieces you can hang on your wall alongside dioramas and playsets, but a few have a special bonus feature - an extra minifigure based on concept art for the original Star Wars. Han Solo, Luke Skywalker, Darth Vader, and Princess Leia all looked pretty different with their original designs, and they stand out from their usual iterations from the best Lego sets. You can see them in the image above.
Want a better look at the sets themselves? I've listed them below, and they all hit shelves at the beginning of January 2027.
Made up of 718 pieces, this Empire Strikes Back diorama recreates one of the most famous moments (and lines) in movie history. It's quite a lot bigger than the 295-piece version we got 10 years ago. This one also features an extra concept art minifigure version of Darth Vader.
This is one of the cheaper 50th Anniversary sets so far, and the smallest; it's 372 pieces. However, it comes on a diorama base with two minifigures (Obi-Wan and Anakin), so should serve well as either a display piece or a playset for younger Padawans who want to recreate that pivotal moment from Revenge of the Sith. It also comes with a concept art version of Han Solo, back when he had a lightsaber in early drafts.
I think this might be one of the nicest minifigure-scale ships Lego's put out in quite a while, with exposed studs and greebles brilliantly recreating the Y-Wing's scrappy design. It comes with a concept art version of Luke Skywalker, who is markedly different from the final design; he's rocking a gas mask and has a yellow lightsaber in tow.
At 23 inches (59cm) tall and with 3,209 pieces behind it, this display piece is gonna take pride of place in any collection. It cleverly recreates the original 1970s New Hope poster in 3D, and it's stunning. While most have to wait until January 4, members of the free Lego Insiders program get early access from January 1.
I was a little confused when I first saw this kit, because it wasn't clear what else it could become... but the answer is very cool and quite unexpected. Besides being an imposing rendition of Darth's helmet, it can also be made into Vader's lit lightsaber behind the words "I am your father." Either way, the box contains 628 pieces.
Did you know that Stormtroopers almost looked like this? The fearsome design featured in concept art for A New Hope, and now you can immortalize it on your shelf. Sadly, this one doesn't come with any extras.
Creating huge versions of minifigures has really taken off for Lego recently, and we got a Darth Vader version a little while back... so it's only right that the hero of the story gets their own. It's made up of 981 pieces, and comes with a concept art version of Princess Leia.
I've been writing about games in one form or another since 2012, but these days you'll find me managing GamesRadar+'s tabletop gaming and toy coverage (I spend my time here handling everything from board game reviews to the latest Lego news). I've also been obsessed with Warhammer since the 1990s, and love nothing more than running tabletop RPGs like D&D as a Dungeon Master.
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