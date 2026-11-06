Fan shows just how huge Lego Godzilla is by putting it next to the enormous Minas Tirth set

It's easy to miss just how massive a set like Lego Godzilla is out of context; hearing that it's 27.5 inches tall doesn't always mean much without context. That's why Lego influencers are doing us all a great service by dropping the king kaiju beside other enormous kits like Minas Tirith… and it dwarfs them all.
Content creator Tiago Catarino started creating waves on reddit by putting Lego Godzilla – due from the Lego Store this November 27 – alongside other monstrously big kits, and it does a far better job of selling how huge this thing is than any spec sheet could. As an example, a single one of Godzilla's legs is bigger than the new Dragon Ball Shenron set (which just launched this month at Lego) or the sprawling Tudor Corner (available here at Lego).
The biggest eye-opener was the kit beside the sprawling Lego Minas Tirith set. Exclusive to the Lego Store, this enormous kit packs 8,278 pieces and is more than 23.5 in. (59 cm) in height. At a few inches taller, Lego Godzilla towers above even its highest spire. You can see the comparisons in the video below from 1:34.
Of course, there's been some controversy surrounding Lego Godzilla and some fans actually hoped leaks earlier this week were fake. From what I've seen, a lot of community criticisms come from that single pose and lack of articulation, the mono-tone grey body, lack of transparent blue pieces for the breath attack and spines, and the iddy-bitty head.
Personally, I don't mind him that much. I will admit I preferred the original pose (and you can see the difference in our guide to how Lego Godzilla has evolved and changed since that first fan design), but the colors pop so much more for this version and its scale is, as the above would suggest, jaw-dropping. I think what it really needs is some Lego City skyscrapers to stand beside, as that'd really sell its size.
Although this big model launches at the end of the month, I doubt it'll take part in November's Black Friday Lego deals; as a Lego store exclusive that literally comes out on the day of the sale, I sincerely doubt it'll get any kind of reduction. Many of the best Lego sets will, though…
I've been writing about games in one form or another since 2012, but these days you'll find me managing GamesRadar+'s tabletop gaming and toy coverage (I spend my time here handling everything from board game reviews to the latest Lego news). I've also been obsessed with Warhammer since the 1990s, and love nothing more than running tabletop RPGs like D&D as a Dungeon Master.
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