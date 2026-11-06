God of War Ragnarok is PlayStation's most successful game this generation, says market analyst who predicts the Prime Video show will be "bigger than Fallout"

God of War Ragnarok attracted accolades like magnets in 2022 even though it lost the main Game of the Year title to Elden Ring, and now here we are four years later handing the game yet another achievement. According to a prominent industry market analyst, God of War Ragnarok is the top-grossing first-party PlayStation game of this console generation.
Rhys Elliott, head of market analysis at Alinea Analytics, took to Twitter to share some new data about God of War Ragnarok's lifetime sales. According to that data, the game has sold 21.6 million copies across PlayStation and Steam, with Steam sales accounting for just 1.6 million of those copies sold. That amounts to $1.4 billion in gross revenue, catapulting it to the top of PlayStation's slate of first-party games for this generation.
As if reading your thoughts, Elliott knows you're wondering how God of War Ragnarok beats out a juggernaut like Marvel's Spider-Man 2, which obviously has massive crossover potential with one of the biggest fandoms in film, TV, and comics. Elliott notes that Marvel's Spider-Man 2 is a PS5 console exclusive, meaning it's not available on PS4 like God of War Ragnarok. That lowers its install base hugely. Also, God of War Ragnarok came out about a year before Marvel's Spider-Man 2, giving it more time to accumulate those sales. Still, God of War Ragnarok wears the PlayStation crown this generation.
"It's another PlayStation evergreen seller, too," Elliott says. "This year, Ragnarok has already sold 1.1M copies, generating nearly $60M (68% on PlayStation), outperforming new 2026 titles like Gears of War E-Day and Saros."
"Overall, Ragnarok has been accessed by 6.7M PlayStation Plus players (it was added to the Extra tier about two years ago). So it's performed that well this year DESPITE subscription cannibalisation. That's the pull of God of War IP."
Speaking of the God of War IP, there's a TV adaptation in the works at Prime Video starring Dave Bautista, and although there's no release date just yet, Elliott predicts the series "is going to be massive - bigger than Fallout, I reckon."
Naturally, achieving that sales milestone puts a lot of pressure on Sony Santa Monica to really deliver with God of War Laufey, the next game in its Norse series of God of War games. Notably, God of War Laufey marks a major departure for the series by switching playable characters from Kratos and Atreus to Laufey, Kratos's late wife and Atreus's mother. Having died just before the events of 2018's God of War, Laufey is forced to navigate a world inhabited by fallen gods, which is about as chaotic and violent as you'd expect.
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God of War Laufey is releasing May 20, 2027 after a recent delay.
After earning an English degree from ASU, I worked as a corporate copy editor while freelancing for places like SFX Magazine, Screen Rant, Game Revolution, and MMORPG on the side. I got my big break here in 2019 with a freelance news gig, and I was hired on as GamesRadar's west coast Staff Writer in 2021. That means I'm responsible for managing the site's western regional executive branch, AKA my home office, and writing about whatever horror game I'm too afraid to finish.
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