God of War Laufey delayed – Sony Santa Monica says "we appreciate your patience" as PS5's early 2027 hitter slips

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"We will make the most of each moment until then by putting in the finishing touches and pushing the game to its fullest potential"

God of War Laufey trailer screenshots
(Image credit: Sony Interactive Entertainment)
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God of War Laufey, the next entry in Sony Santa Monica's Norse series, has been delayed.

In a tweet, developer Sony Santa Monica announces that God of War Laufey will no longer release on February 17 as originally planned. Instead, it'll come out about three months later on May 20, 2027. As usual with big-budget releases, the reasoning is vague, but it sounds like the game just needs a little more time in the oven.

"Since the reveal of God of War Laufey in June, we've been deeply grateful to see so much excitement for Faye's journey through the Everywhen," Sony Santa Monica says. "We don't take for granted the trust placed in the studio to make an extraordinary experience worthy of the passion and dedication of our fans ... "We will make the most of each moment until then by putting in the finishing touches and pushing the game to its fullest potential."

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God of War Laufey, a PS5 exclusive, marks a major shift in the series that started with 2018's God of War and continued in 2022 with God of War Ragnarok. Up until now, we've been playing as the God of War himself, Kratos, and his son, Atreus, but in God of War Laufey you'll take control of Kratos's late wife and Atreus's mother, Faye, as she navigates the brutal world of fallen gods in the afterlife.

Gameplay-wise, the action looks much faster-paced, with jumpier, spinnier, more acrobatic animations. Laufey actor Deborah Ann Woll has described the character's combat as "spinning and whipping and flipping, and it's in the air, and we can show that there are so many ways to be a warrior."

God of War Laufey proves women are still gaining ground in gaming, and I'm thrilled Kratos is sitting this one out

Jordan Gerblick
Jordan Gerblick
Staff Writer

After earning an English degree from ASU, I worked as a corporate copy editor while freelancing for places like SFX Magazine, Screen Rant, Game Revolution, and MMORPG on the side. I got my big break here in 2019 with a freelance news gig, and I was hired on as GamesRadar's west coast Staff Writer in 2021. That means I'm responsible for managing the site's western regional executive branch, AKA my home office, and writing about whatever horror game I'm too afraid to finish.

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