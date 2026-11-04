God of War Laufey delayed – Sony Santa Monica says "we appreciate your patience" as PS5's early 2027 hitter slips

In a tweet, developer Sony Santa Monica announces that God of War Laufey will no longer release on February 17 as originally planned. Instead, it'll come out about three months later on May 20, 2027. As usual with big-budget releases, the reasoning is vague, but it sounds like the game just needs a little more time in the oven.
"Since the reveal of God of War Laufey in June, we've been deeply grateful to see so much excitement for Faye's journey through the Everywhen," Sony Santa Monica says. "We don't take for granted the trust placed in the studio to make an extraordinary experience worthy of the passion and dedication of our fans ... "We will make the most of each moment until then by putting in the finishing touches and pushing the game to its fullest potential."
God of War Laufey, a PS5 exclusive, marks a major shift in the series that started with 2018's God of War and continued in 2022 with God of War Ragnarok. Up until now, we've been playing as the God of War himself, Kratos, and his son, Atreus, but in God of War Laufey you'll take control of Kratos's late wife and Atreus's mother, Faye, as she navigates the brutal world of fallen gods in the afterlife.
After earning an English degree from ASU, I worked as a corporate copy editor while freelancing for places like SFX Magazine, Screen Rant, Game Revolution, and MMORPG on the side. I got my big break here in 2019 with a freelance news gig, and I was hired on as GamesRadar's west coast Staff Writer in 2021. That means I'm responsible for managing the site's western regional executive branch, AKA my home office, and writing about whatever horror game I'm too afraid to finish.
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