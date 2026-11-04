Dune 3 star Timothée Chalamet says he's "absolutely" satisfied with the final film's ending: "It didn't feel like the bar dropped at all"

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Dune 3 hits theaters in December

Paul Atreides (Timothee Chalamet) in the Dune: Part 3 final trailer
(Image credit: Warner Bros)
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Timothée Chalamet says director Denis Villeneuve turned the third and final installment of his Dune trilogy into "its own thing."

"Absolutely," Chalamet replied, when Jason Momoa asked him if the ending felt satisfying (via The New York Times). "It didn't feel like the bar dropped at all, Denis just changed the location of the bar. This movie is its own thing."

Dune 3 takes place some 19 years after Paul gains control of the Imperium. As he lives out his days as a power-hungry emperor, he is suddenly faced with the consequences of his reign... and a freaky-looking Robert Pattinson, who plays a genetically engineered shapeshifter who is one of the many people working behind the scenes to take him down.

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Added Pattinson: "You got to be kind of crazy if you're going to be picking fault with this one."

The cast sees Zendaya return as Chani, with Florence Pugh as Princess Irulan, Anya Taylor-Joy as Alia, Josh Brolin as Gurney Halleck, Rebecca Ferguson as Lady Jessica, Javier Bardem as Stilgar, and Momoa as Duncan Idaho.

Though the film franchise is coming to an end, Dune: Prophecy, a spin-off series that focuses on the Bene Gesserit, is expected to return for a second season on HBO Max (though we don't yet have a release date).

Dune 3 hits theaters on December 18 (the same day as Avengers: Doomsday). Dune: Prophecy season 1 is streaming now on HBO Max. For more, check out our guide to all the upcoming movies in 2026 and beyond.

Lauren Milici
Lauren Milici
Senior Entertainment Writer

Lauren Milici is a Senior Entertainment Writer for GamesRadar+ based in New York City. She previously reported on breaking news for The Independent's Indy100 and created TV and film listicles for Ranker. Her work has been published in Fandom, Nerdist, Paste Magazine, Vulture, PopSugar, Fangoria, and more.

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