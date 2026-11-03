Godzilla Minus Zero is so loud that it gave one viewer a health warning

Godzilla Minus Zero is so loud that one viewer received repeated "loud environment" warnings from their smartwatch throughout a screening of the super-sized sequel.
Posting on X, content creator @imPatrickT shared an image of the 90 decibel warning, along with a simple statement: "Godzilla Minus Zero is the loudest movie I’ve ever heard in my entire life. This will be a reference title for testing theater setups. Unbelievable film, and the definition of FILMED FOR IMAX."
For reference, 90dB is roughly the volume experienced when standing next to a lawnmower, or a subway train, so that's pretty damn loud. Hearing protection is recommended for sustained exposure to sounds over 80dB. Minus Zero is 'only' 135 minutes long, but you might still want to pack earplugs anyway if you have sensitive ears.
It's been a noteworthy year for loud movies, as many questioned if Christopher Nolan's The Odyssey was too loud. This seemed to be a particular concern in IMAX screenings, where volume levels are set by the filmmaker. The Cyclops' scream and the Poseidon storm were the main culprits, with some reporting that the Cyclops' scream hit as high as 120dB in their screenings.
Of course, it makes sense for Godzilla Minus Zero to turn up the noise, as the sequel will see Big G square off against King Ghidorah, though don't expect it to turn into a "giant pro wrestling match" between two kaiju, according to director Takashi Yamazaki. The movie has already proven a big hit with critics, and in our own Godzilla Minus Zero review, we awarded it 4.5*, calling it "easily one of the best films of the year."
As for what's next, the official trailer promised "everything ends here" and "there will not be a third fight," but Yamazaki recently told SFX that he would "probably say yes" if Toho offered him a third film.
Godzilla Minus Zero releases on November 6. For more, check out our guide to all the most exciting upcoming movies for everything else worth seeing this year (and beyond).
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I'm the Managing Editor, Entertainment here at GamesRadar+, overseeing the site's film and TV coverage. In a previous life as a print dinosaur, I was the Deputy Editor of Total Film magazine, and the news editor at SFX magazine. Fun fact: two of my favourite films released on the same day - Blade Runner and The Thing.
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