The ground is shaking, and people are running in every direction, which can only mean the big, angry fella known as the King of Monsters has returned, as revealed in a brand-new trailer for the eagerly anticipated Godzilla Minus Zero. Director Takashi Yamazaki returns to the camera with an all-new chapter that picks up after Godzilla Minus One, as post-war Japan struggles to get back on its feet after Godzilla's initial attack, only to face a new foe: King Ghidorah. Naturally, Godzilla regenerates, proving this town isn't big enough for these two building-bashing monsters and that only a battle for supremacy can settle things.
GODZILLA MINUS ZERO | Official Trailer 2 - YouTube
GamesRadar+ has already passed a verdict, and we think it's easily one of the best films of the year, and we're not the only ones. With a nearly perfect Rotten Tomatoes score, it's clear Yamazaki is delivering on his previous effort, and the cast is too. Returning to take on the giant beasties are Ryunosuke Kamiki, Minami Hamabe, Hidetaka Yoshioka, Yuki Yamada, Kuranosuke Sasaki, Sakura Ando, and Miou Tanaka. Joining them in the chaos this time around are also Min Tanaka, Masami Nagasawa, and Jun Kunimura.
The film also marks a first in Godzilla's history: the only R-rated Godzilla flick to date, ensuring severe casualties as the giant fire-breathing lizard takes on the triple threat of King Ghidorah. Speaking to the decision, Yamazaki assured that "There were certain scenes that, for me as a director, were so essential to the film. Censoring it or cutting it was just not an option for me." It was the right call, but we'll see how he handles things when Godzilla: Minus Zero arrives in theaters on November 6. To prep for what's in store, check out our full review.