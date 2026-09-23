Godzilla Minus Zero is the first ever Godzilla movie to get an R-rating

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Godzilla Minus Zero gets an R-rating for violence

Godzilla in Godzilla Minus Zero trailer
(Image credit: GKIDS)

Godzilla Minus Zero is breaking new ground for the kaiju franchise. The film, a sequel to smash hit Godzilla Minus One, is the first ever Godzilla movie ever to earn an R-rating.

Per Film Ratings, the movie is "rated R for some violent content/bloody images." That might not come as a huge surprise, considering the film will no doubt see Godzilla rampaging through the civilian population. Still, it does mean we're probably in for some pretty gnarly visuals from writer/director Takashi Yamazaki, who also handles the film's VFX.

The latest trailer for the film revealed a second kaiju is in the mix: King Ghidorah. How that plays out remains to be seen, but expect carnage – especially as the trailer also seems to be teasing gravity-defying action.

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The new film is set two years after the events of Godzilla Minus One and sees the return of the Shikishima family, with Ryunosuke Kamiki back as Koichi and Minami Hamabe back as Noriko. Their story was widely praised in the first film, so here's hoping they make it through the sequel.

"In this new film, an even deeper despair will descend upon Japan and the Shikishima family," Yamazaki said at CinemaCon (via The Hollywood Reporter). "When faced with an overwhelming and inescapable force, how do people fight back? The journey from Minus to Zero will not be an easy one."

Godzilla Minus Zero arrives on November 6 in the US, UK, and Ireland, and November 3 in Japan. While you wait, check out our guide to all the most exciting upcoming movies.

Molly Edwards
Molly Edwards
Senior Entertainment Writer

I'm a Senior Entertainment Writer here at GamesRadar+, covering all things film and TV for the site's Total Film section. I previously worked on the Disney magazines team at Immediate Media, and also wrote on the CBeebies, MEGA!, and Star Wars Galaxy titles after graduating with a BA in English.

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