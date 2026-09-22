George Lucas says deciding to retire was a "big deal" because he still had "3 more Star Wars [movies] to make"

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George Lucas has talked about deciding to retire

Mark Hamill, Carrie Fisher, and Harrison Ford in Star Wars: A New Hope
(Image credit: Disney/Lucasfilm)

George Lucas has talked about his decision to retire to work on his recently opened museum.

The Lucas Museum of Narrative Art has freshly opened its doors in California, showcasing a seriously impressive collection that, naturally, includes plenty of Star Wars memorabilia.

As Lucas has explained in an interview with CBS Sunday Morning, though, when he made the decision to step away from moviemaking to concentrate on the museum, he still had a lot on his plate.

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"Well, I'm 82, so there is a limit," he shared. "When I did this, I decided to retire from making movies, which was a big deal because I had three more Star Wars to make. But, I realized that I was running out of time, and I did want to make this museum. And I'd spent a lot of time developing digital technology for the movie business. You know, all art depends on technology."

Lucas had plans for a sequel trilogy of his own that would have involved Darth Maul as a crime syndicate boss. But, he sold Lucasfilm to Disney in 2012, and Disney's sequel trilogy – 2015's The Force Awakens, 2017's The Last Jedi, and 2019's The Rise of Skywalker – went down a different path.

Next up for Star Wars is Ahsoka season 2, which arrives on Disney Plus on January 20. "It was so surprising when George [Lucas] created these archetype god characters," Dave Filoni said recently of the Mortis gods, which will be part of season 2. "What were we examining there in Clone Wars? What was the metaphor? A lot of it is about power, and what you do with power, and how you wield power. For a Jedi, I think it's a natural story path to get into these questions."

You can check out our guide to all the upcoming Star Wars movies and shows for everything else the galaxy far, far away has in store.

Molly Edwards
Molly Edwards
Senior Entertainment Writer

I'm a Senior Entertainment Writer here at GamesRadar+, covering all things film and TV for the site's Total Film section. I previously worked on the Disney magazines team at Immediate Media, and also wrote on the CBeebies, MEGA!, and Star Wars Galaxy titles after graduating with a BA in English.

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