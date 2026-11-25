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Everybody knows that Robert Pattinson is the king of weird and wonderful accents, from his New England seaman in Robert Eggers' The Lighthouse to his crazed bird in The Boy and the Heron. Well, get ready to add another vernacular to that list as Pattinson's Dune 3 voice has finally been revealed.
A new Dune: Part Three teaser posted by IGN on Twitter contains a snippet of Pattinson's villain Scytale interrogating the Fremen, saying, "I've heard rumors of offspring," to which Zendaya's Chani, responds, "Desert legend. Children's stories." Then, Pattinson says in a rather interesting tone, "I love children's stories." Watch the full video below.
The rest of the teaser shows Timothee Chalamet's Paul Atreides grow more and more paranoid that his enemies are planning to assassinate him. But it seems that his new foe Scytale, is also after his past love and supposed children. We already saw Paul and Chani sitting with a baby in an early Dune 3 trailer. However, it seems that the pair have chosen to keep their little family a secret due to Paul's dangerous, powerful position and his marriage to the ex-Emperor's daughter, Irulan (Florence Pugh).
It should come as no surprise that the new clip is already becoming Pattinson's next internet meme, just months after his delivery of "Somebody get these beggars out of here" from The Odyssey took over social media. "Babe wake up, new Robert Pattinson voice just dropped," said one fan, and another added, "the weirdest Robert Pattinson voice is always the next one." It looks like "I love children's stories" is going to be stuck in our heads for a while.
Based on Frank Herbert's Dune: Messiah, the new movie is Denis Villeneuve's third and final Dune movie. Picking up around 15 years after Dune 3, the final installment finds Paul scared for his life after war has ravaged the galaxy in the name of his rule, and has earned him quite a number of adversaries. The movie also stars Anya Taylor-Joy as Alia, Rebecca Ferguson as Lady Jessica, Javier Bardem as Stilgar, and Jason Momoa as Hayt.
I'm the Junior Social Media Editor here at GamesRadar+, handling all of Total Film's social platforms. However, I also write, covering all things film and TV for the site's entertainment section. I joined GamesRadar+ in 2023 and have been here ever since. I previously worked in communications after graduating with an MA in journalism. In my spare time, you can find me binging horror movies or getting lost in a cosy little game on my Switch.
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