Robert Pattinson's Scytale and Zendaya's Chani try to kill a maniacal Paul Atreides in epic final Dune 3 trailer

The final trailer for Dune 3 is here, and it's suitably epic.
In the new footage, which you can watch above, Robert Pattinson's Scytale and Zendaya's Chani join forces to try and assassinate Timothée Chalamet's Paul, who has descended even further into outright villainy as the Emperor after we last saw him in Dune: Part Two. Of course, there are also sand worms, battles, and mysterious Bene Gesserit schemes, too.
This is the final installment in director Denis Villeneuve's trilogy, and it features the return of Chalamet's Paul, Zendaya's Chani, Florence Pugh's Irulan, Anya Taylor-Joy's Alia, Josh Brolin's Gurney Halleck, Rebecca Ferguson's Lady Jessica, Javier Bardem's Stilgar, and Jason Momoa's Duncan Idaho. Joining the cast is Pattinson's villainous Scytale.
"This was the most emotive, on a personal level," Chalamet has said of the film. "Not necessarily the character, but I've been living with this for so long. I'm so proud to live with it. I'm so proud to work with Denis and this family. So I felt there was a finality in the exercise that I was kind of nostalgic about living the moment, even though I was 29 when we shot this. I still felt like I was losing a part of me by getting through it."
I'm a Senior Entertainment Writer here at GamesRadar+, covering all things film and TV for the site's Total Film section. I previously worked on the Disney magazines team at Immediate Media, and also wrote on the CBeebies, MEGA!, and Star Wars Galaxy titles after graduating with a BA in English.
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