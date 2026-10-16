CD Projekt Red hints that the live-action Cyberpunk movie will be an original story: "We definitely don't want to make an adaptation of the game"

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Co-CEO Michal Nowakowski said Cyberpunk 2077 won't be turned into a movie

Cyberpunk 2077
(Image credit: CD Projekt Red)

CD Projekt Red co-CEO Michał Nowakowski has offered a first glimpse of what the Cyberpunk 2077 movie could look like.

"At this point, we can only say that we definitely don't want to make a film adaptation of the game," Nowakowski told Polish outlet PAP Biznes. "We want to tell a story in the world of Cyberpunk, but it won't be a one-to-one translation of the game's story."

Nowakowski added that the opportunity arose for a Cyberpunk movie after a prior contract with Anonymous Content expired and they then forged a partnership with Paramount (which is now under the Skydance banner following the Warner Bros. acquisition).

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As revealed in early October by Deadline, Paramount and CD Projekt Red, plus live-action Transformers producer Lorenzo di Bonaventura, would be teaming up for a Cyberpunk movie.

All told, not straight-up adapting Cyberpunk 2077 is probably the best move for all involved.

Not only does the V. story live and die on having Keanu Reeves' Johnny Silverhand along for the ride, the franchise has already shown it can excel under CD Projekt Red's watch when it tells original stories – just look at Cyberpunk: Edgerunners for a stellar example of that.

No release date or casting news is forthcoming just yet, hinting that we could be looking at a release date nearer 2028 or 2029 before Night City gets brought to life in cinemas. In the same interview, Nowakowski is reported to have said both Paramount and CD Projekt Red will reveal more when 'both parties are ready.'

For more, check out the guide to upcoming video game movies. Then, join us as we sat down with Cyberpunk: Edgerunners creator Bartosz Sztybor to talk about how fans reacted to [SPOILER]'s death in season 1.

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Bradley Russell
Bradley Russell
Senior Entertainment Writer

I'm the Senior Entertainment Writer here at GamesRadar+, focusing on news, features, and interviews with some of the biggest names in film and TV. On-site, you'll find me marveling at Marvel and providing analysis and room temperature takes on the newest films, Star Wars and, of course, anime. Outside of GR, I love getting lost in a good 100-hour JRPG, Warzone, and kicking back on the (virtual) field with Football Manager. My work has also been featured in OPM, FourFourTwo, and Game Revolution.

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