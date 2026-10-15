On top of The Witcher 4 and Cyberpunk 2, CD Projekt Red boss says Project Hadar is the studio's "biggest undertaking to date" – and they've finally finished building its world

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It's "not yet in pre-production," though

In a cinematic shot from the Witcher 4 trailer, Ciri holds onto the hilt of a sword to draw it from an impaled foe in a dark forest
(Image credit: CD Projekt Red)

The ever-mysterious new Project Hadar – an IP that CD Projekt Red had first unveiled back in 2022 – is apparently well underway, with lead developers implying that the world-building stage is just about complete… and then some.

We've not heard much about Project Hadar over the past four years, really. Sure, last month CD Projekt Red was searching to hire 50 more devs for the secret "by the end of this year," but nothing concrete has really come up – no story, world, or character information.

But it's chugging along nicely, and joint studio CEO Michał Nowakowski tells PAP Biznes as much (as machine-translated via both DeepL and Google).

The lead first describes just how big Project Hadar is – so big, in fact, it's somehow even more massive than the likes of Cyberpunk 2077 and The Witcher 3… and even The Witcher 4 and Cyberpunk 2, it seems. "This has been our biggest undertaking to date, taking us several years," as Nowakowski puts it.

At this point, however, he can confidently say CD Projekt Red has a coherent vision for its world and its key elements.

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Not only that, but the devs have started properly working on the game now that they're about finished building the world and conceptualizing the more important things – "although it's not yet in pre-production."

There are "small prototypes" in the works and CD Projekt Red is testing some gameplay elements, as per Nowakowski, but we shouldn't hold our breath for any significant reveal any time soon, I'd wager.

Project Hadar – whatever it may actually be – will stand as CD Projekt Red's first-ever fully proprietary IP. Everything before it, from Cyberpunk to The Witcher series, has stemmed from pre-existing content, whether books or tabletop RPGs or, well, you name it.

That makes the cryptic project especially exciting, even when compared to all the other upcoming CD Projekt Red games, of which there are admittedly many.

CD Projekt Red boss is "excited" about working with Paramount on the Cyberpunk 2077 movie, and one star is already trying to join the cast

Anna Koselke
Anna Koselke
Staff Writer

After spending years with her head in various fantastical realms' clouds, Anna studied English Literature and then Medieval History at the University of Edinburgh, going on to specialize in narrative design and video game journalism as a writer. She has written for various publications since her postgraduate studies, including Dexerto, Fanbyte, GameSpot, IGN, PCGamesN, and more. When she's not frantically trying to form words into coherent sentences, she's probably daydreaming about becoming a fairy druid and befriending every animal or she's spending a thousand (more) hours traversing the Underdark in Baldur's Gate 3. If you spot her away from her PC, you'll always find Anna with a fantasy book, a handheld video game console of some sort, and a Tamagotchi or two on hand.

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